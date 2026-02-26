Pink Denies Carey Hart Divorce Rumors: ‘It’s Fake News!’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

UPDATE: Pink has now denied that she and Carey have separated! People magazine is rarely wrong, but the singer says this story is bogus. Read on for our original report and stay tuned for updates!

It’s the end of the road for pop icon Pink and her husband of 20 years, BMX rider Carey Hart.

Yes, the tumultuous couple — whose many ups and downs have inspired some of Pink’s biggest hits — have called it quits.

News of the split comes courtesy of a new report from People magazine, which cites unspecified sources.

Off-road truck racer Carey Hart and singer Pink attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

This is not the first time that Pink and Carey have gone their separate ways.

Their first separation — or at least the first one that they chose to talk about publicly — took place in 2008.

“Long-term relationships are not easy. It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship, because then you don’t have to fix the problems that keep recurring. You have to end up fixing yourself; you can’t fix the other person,” the singer told People at the time.

“So it can be challenging, and there’s good days and there’s bad days,” she continued, adding:

Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and P!nk attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

“I think it’s an impossible expectation for you to think that you’re going to evolve at exactly the same pace as another person in exactly the same direction.

“So it takes work to redefine what’s important. I don’t want to break up my family. That’s been my main goal, since I had a broken family. Sometimes you have to let it go. You can’t die on every mountain.”

“We’re rebuilding,” Hart told the outlet when he and Pink got back together the following year.

“Sometimes you have to take a couple of steps backwards to move forward.”

In 2023, Pink spoke to the outlet again, admitting — with the candor that her fans love — that she and Carey had experienced additional rough patches, but have chosen to make their relationship work.

Carey Hart and Pink attend Billboard’s 2019 LIve Music Summit and Awards Ceremony at the Montage Hotel on November 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“He and I are independent to a fault. That’s probably why we’ve stayed together so long, because we can live completely separately and then be together,” Pink told People at the time.

“We don’t need each other. We choose each other.”

Pink and Carey met at the 2001 Summer X Games in Philadelphia and dated off and on until he proposed in 2005.

They married in Costa Rica January 2006 and they’ve since welcomed two children.

The couple has yet to comment publicly on the split rumors — and Pink might be pouring her feelings into the best album of her career!