Kelly Clarkson: This is Why I'm Ending My Talk Show...

Kelly Clarkson will soon be singing a different professional tune.

As previously reported, the beloved singer and celebrity confirmed a few weeks ago that she would be ending her popular talk show this fall after seven seasons on the air.

Not because it was faltering in the ratings.

But because Clarkson needed to shift her focus.

(Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Said the original American Idol champion at the time:

“Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next.

“But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

Appearing on the February 20 episode of Today, meanwhile, Clarkson elaborated on this decision — which she arrived at after her ex-husband (and the father of her two children) passed away last August after a battle with cancer.

“I think everybody probably gets the timing,” the 43-year old explained. “Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit, and it has changed for a minute now, so I think … it’s one of those things when you kinda start seeing life with how it is precious, too.”

Kelly Clarkson performs during the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Clarkson shared kids River Rose, 11, and Remington, 9, with Brandon Blackstock, who passed in 2025 at age 48.

The beloved artist broadly addressed this tragedy in a social media message about a month later — and has been understandably devastated ever since, according to those close to her.

“I know everybody thinks, ‘Oh, she’s quitting,’ but I still have other jobs,” Clarkson emphasized to Today anchor Carson Daly. “I’m still doing stuff. There’s just too much on the plate. So I was like, you know what, it’s time to kinda pull back.”

If anyone is somehow blaming Kelly Clarkson for quitting, well… that person ought to take a long, deep look in the mirror.

Kelly Clarkson attend the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Clarkson continued on Friday morning:

“It’s amazing, that’s what was really hard [because] the crew’s been incredible. … That was a really hard thing for me, but an easy decision there as a momma.”

While announcing that The Kelly Clarkson Show’s seventh season would be its last, Clarkson gushed over the community she built behind the scenes.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at The Kelly Clarkson Show, both in Los Angeles and New York.

“There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.”