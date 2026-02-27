Shia LaBeouf Sentenced to Rehab After Possibly Being ‘Punched In Groin’ …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s been an eventful month in the life of Shia LaBeouf.

The troubled actor was sentenced to mandatory addiction treatment today in connection with his arrest last week after a bar fight in New Orleans.

But that’s neither the beginning nor the end of LaBeouf’s legal troubles.

US actor Shia Labeouf poses during a photocall for the film “Slauson Rec” at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2025. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

First, let’s address the court’s ruling:

In addition to his mandatory rehab, Shia was forced to shell out $100,000 bond.

Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge Simone Levine also addressed the fact that LaBeouf used an anti-gay slur during the fight.

She accused him of threatening “the safety of this larger community, especially relative to a marginalized community that has gone through so much terror.”

Shia LaBeouf attends the “The Phoenician Scheme” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Shia was ejected from a bar for violent behavior on February 16.

Witnesses say he came back “even more aggressive” and fought two men in the street outside the bar.

Police were called, and LaBeouf was briefly hospitalized for minor injuries before being taken to jail.

In addition to his treatment program, Shia must now submit to mandatory drug tests.

It was Shia’s second brush with the law in as many weeks.

According to a new report from TMZ, cops were called to LaBeouf’s New Orleans home on February 8.

Shia LaBeouf attends the premiere of Amazon Studios “Honey Boy” at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on November 05, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

An unidentified man complained that he was attacked and punched “in the groin” by an ex-girlfriend.

The punch reportedly caused the victim to “slump over and grimace due to the pain,” but he refused medical treatment.

The man told police that he was showing the home to his new girlfriend when his old girlfriend showed up unannounced and attacked him.

He also said that he dated the alleged attacker briefly in November but had broken the relationship off by December.

LaBeouf reportedly moved to Los Angeles after ending his marriage to actress Mia Goth last year.

The exes have a child together, and it appears as though she still lives in Los Angeles.

Shia has a long history of substance abuse and mental health issues, and we hope these latest events will lead him to get the sort of help he needs.