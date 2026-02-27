Man Arrested Outside Nancy Guthrie’s Home as Tips Pour In Following $1 Million …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

For the first time in a long time, there’s reason to be hopeful about the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

On Thursday, a man was arrested outside Nancy’s home under bizarre circumstances.

Just hours after police completed their investigation and turned the home back over to the Guthrie family, a photographer noticed that a man had driven by the house “50 to 100 times” in a single day.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the Today show. (YouTube)

According to a report from Radar Online, police spoke to the man “for a significant amount of time.”

The man was arrested on DUI charges after allegedly failing a field sobriety test.

The news comes after police revealed new footage of multiple cars driving past Nancy’s property on the night that she disappeared.

It’s not clear at this time if the car of the man who was arrested matches the description of any of the cars that were seen that night.

Nancy and Savannah Guthrie on the set of the Today show. (NBC/YouTube)

Earlier this week, Savannah Guthrie offered a $1 million reward to anyone with information about her mother’s disappearance.

The reward has already yielded results, with investigators revealing that they’ve received more than 1,600 tips in just a few days.

Obviously, not all of those tips will turn out to be useful. But several neighbors have come forward with accounts of “suspicious” men seen lurking around Nancy’s property in the days before she was abducted.

“He was kind of younger, and he just didn’t look like he was going out for a walk,” one neighbor said (via Radar Online), adding:

“He just didn’t fit.”

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several days after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

“He didn’t have your typical walking gear on, and he had his hat pulled really far over his eyes,” another neighbor remarked.

Insiders say Savannah has now returned to New York City after spending most of the past month in Tucson assisting in the search for her mother.

“She gave Arizona everything she had,” a source close to the situation told journalist Rob Shuter this week.

“Every ounce of energy went into finding her mom. She can leave knowing she did absolutely everything possible.”

As the search for Nancy enters its second month, the likelihood of a positive outcome seems minimal.

But investigators say they have not given up hope and will continue to operate under the assumption that the 84-year-old is still alive.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.