Pedro Pascal & Rafael Olarra Spark Speculation with Cozy V-Day Weekend Stroll, Lunch, …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There seem to be few things that fans love more than Pedro Pascal dating speculation.

He’s an A-list actor. He’s a famously good person.

And he’s also one of the most desired men on the planet.

Over Valentine’s Day weekend, he went around New York getting touchy-feely with Rafael Olarra.

Pedro Pascal attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images)

It’s not dinner-and-a-movie, but it’s close

TMZ reports that Pascal and Olarra appeared to be sightseeing in New York over Valentine’s Day weekend.

Not necessarily on the day itself, however.

On Sunday, February 15, the two took an apparent tour of the Lower East Side.

Photos show Olarra with his arm around Pascal as they make their way in the obvious cold. (You can see how bundled up they both were, though Pascal seemed to feel it a bit more)

The two also sat down to lunch together that same day.

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra were spotted linking arms in New York over the weekend 👀 https://t.co/CwxoFeUitm pic.twitter.com/FEe0hz6g7q — TMZ (@TMZ) February 16, 2026

At some point after lunch, Pascal and Olarra sat down in the theater to watch Wuthering Heights.

Emerald Fennel’s adaptation of the 19th Century novel by Emily Brontë has been controversial, for both good and bad reasons.

(In general, Fennel comes from money in a very British way, and this tends to be a useful lens through which to understand her work and her creative choices)

This adaptation stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. Though these are both attractive, talented actors, is Wuthering Heights the ideal film to see over Valentine’s Day weekend?

That’s going to depend upon who’s seeing it, and what kind of mood you want to be in after the film. Whatever the answer, it’s too late now.

Pedro Pascal attends The Fantastic Four: First Steps World Premiere on July 21, 2025. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

Lunch and a movie on Valentine’s Day weekend … what does it mean?

Over the past couple of years, wild speculation has attempted to link Pascal to two famous blonde women.

In early 2024, he and Jennifer Aniston held hands on the red carpet.

He displayed similar PDA with Vanessa Kirby as the two promoted Fantastic Four: First Steps last summer.

However, no evidence of actual romantic entanglements with either ever came of it.

And, to be honest, they looked more like PR stunts between fellow professionals who get along very well. (If you’ve ever had an easy rapport with friends only for people to suspect that you were dating, you know how it goes)

Would it surprise you to learn that Pascal has never publicly confirmed any romantic relationship?

In fact, he’s been very deliberate about keeping his personal life, including dating, separate from his career.

When Pascal speaks in public, it’s about work or using his platform to make the world a better place.

We have all watched as public scrutiny causes a relationship to wither and die in the spotlight.

Pascal has seen this, too. He doesn’t want that for himself. And why would he?

Pedro Pascal attends the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration at NYA WEST on August 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: David Jon/Getty Images for HBO Max)

Who is Rafael Olarra?

First and foremost, we need to emphasize that this is not the soccer player Rafael Olarra. Two men can have the same name.

Rafa’s last reported romantic entanglement was with Luke Evans, the Welsh singer and actor. (If you don’t recognize his name, you’d definitely recognize his face.)

He and Evans split in 2021. They had, at that time, bee dating for a little over a year.

Is it possible that he and Pascal are dating? Sure. Many things in this world are possible.

But as anyone with a normal social life can tell you, it’s also entirely possible for friends to see films and eat meals together without romance.

So, for now, we’ll avoid jumping to conclusions. But we hope that both of these handsome guys had a great weekend!