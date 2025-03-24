Jennifer Aniston & Pedro Pascal: Are They Dating? That 3-Hour Dinner Has Fans Excited

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal the new hot, lovable couple?

It has been a hot minute since these two Gen X actors held hands in public.

The apparent PDA was, at the time, brushed aside as a cute moment.

Now, however, a sighting of the two on a three-hour dinner date is much more difficult to ignore.

Jennifer Aniston attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston seem to enjoy each other’s company

On Saturday, March 22, eyewitnesses spotted Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal having a three-hour dinner date.

Page Six reports that the two then exited West Hollywood’s Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel together.

Even then, the two continued to chat outside of the valet area.

Pedro Pascal attends “Gladiator II” The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere at Leicester Square on November 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Just to be clear, there are zero reports describing the two kissing or with wandering hands or anything of the sort.

In fact, it doesn’t sound like there was a repeat of their hand-holding from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

While most are characterizing this as a dinner date, dinner dates are not necessarily romantic or even flirty. Even so, fans on social media were instantly excited for both famous hotties.

Are Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal dating?

Social media users erupted with excitement over seeing Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal seemingly spending one-on-one time together like this.

“YES PLEASE MAY THIS BE A ROMANCE,” exclaimed an all-caps commenter on Instagram.

“OMG yes!” declared another. “The only man that deserves this icon.”

Jennifer Aniston attends the Emmy FYC Event for Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” at Paramount Studios on June 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Others, however, disagreed with the assumption that Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston are dating.

Some speculated about Pedro’s sexuality — which created backlash, with reminders that even if the actor is attracted to men, it would not preclude him from being attracted to women. (Bi people exist! Even if Pedro is not!)

Perhaps the better argument is simply that people — be they friends, coworkers, or whatever — are generally allowed to hang out without people assuming that they’re boning.

Pedro Pascal arrives to the “Freaky Tales” premiere on March 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kimberly White/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Another theory emerges

Apple TV+ has many shows. Infamously, only a few are common knowledge, while many others boast star-studded casts yet remain relatively unknown.

Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show, however, is one of the few to make a splash. And it just happens to star Jennifer Aniston.

There have been jokes — such as during 2024’s hand-holding incident — that Pedro will join the cast. Could that be reality? Sometimes, especially in Hollywood, a lengthy dinner is a work engagement.

Even when both of the parties involved are notoriously good people and also famously desirable.