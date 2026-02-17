Michael Jordan Under Fire for ‘Inappropriately’ Touching Child in …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Everyone’s asking the same question:

What in the world is Michael Jordan doing?

A short video clip appears to show the 62-year-old basketball legend having a “creepy” interaction with a child.

In the video, he appears to touch the boy from behind. What’s happening?

WTF is going on?

In the video clip that you can see below, Jordan appears to reach out to touch a young boy, or at least his clothing, from behind.

After touching the boy’s shirt and pants, he then appears to touch the boy’s leg.

The boy hardly seems to reach except to briefly turn around, looking unfazed.

Descriptions probably do not do the video justice — some people see a familiar gesture of trying to help a boy with his clothes.

Others see a predatory act — one carried out brazenly and in the public eye.

What is Michael Jordan doing 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sVZeTGGgXI — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) February 16, 2026

To be clear, there’s nothing happening here that resembles a grope.

There is also no genital contact, no sign of even an attempt to reach underneath clothing.

However, that did not stop the video from circulating across social media on multiple platforms.

Replies describe the video as “creepy,” as “bizarre,” and as “inappropriate.”

Some took to greater extremes, posting memes suggesting a threat of violence against the NBA icon.

Maybe there’s a much more normal explanation for what’s happening

Is Jordan just being playful here with the child?

Actually, a lot of people believe that he’s trying to help the kid.

From the video, it appears that the boy’s shirt is wet — perhaps from a spilled beverage or simply water.

What would you do — especially if you are a parent and a grandparent — if you saw a kid with soaking wet clothes?

Well, you might reflexively reach out to try to help, such as by un-sticking the wet clothes from the kid’s skin.

Additionally, others pointed out that most actual predators tend to be more circumspect.

Most predators work to conceal their true nature in addition to their crimes, particularly when out in public.

Only someone who believes that they cannot face consequences is likely to simply reach out and touch someone, be they an adult or a child, with predatory intentions.

(This feeling of immunity can extend to the rich and powerful and also to men whose depravity is normalized in the culture and defended by the likes of Megyn Kelly)

Right now, even the wealthiest men on the planet know that groping a kid on camera could make them public enemy #1. Which makes it seem more likely that Jordan was simply helping a kid, and didn’t imagine anyone perceiving his actions otherwise.

That explanation makes a lot of sense, but …

It is much more reasonable to assume that Jordan was reflexively helping a kid out, and the idea that there are predatory adults out there who might touch a child inappropriately was the furthest thing from his mind.

However, we can acknowledge that the touch appears to be somewhat inappropriate. Not because he touched him ‘inappropriately,” but because he could have asked first.

It is almost always best to ask permission before touching someone. Yes, that includes children. Children are people.

Unfortunately, this is only the latest incident of people taking non-sexual, non-predatory photos and videos of famous people and children and attempting to reframe them as something sinister.

Yes, there are evil men who prey upon children. We should keep things in perspective: most sexual predators do not believe that they are untouchable, and keep their crimes a secret. And their victims are usually within their own families.