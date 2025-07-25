Pedro Pascal & Vanessa Kirby Elicit Envy, Questions with Touchy-Feely Friendship PDA

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby seem to be very good friends.

Their clear rapport is obvious during very touchy interviews for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Is there a platonic version of PDA? Sure! And that seems to be what they’re displaying.

Some fans are confused, wondering if there’s something more. Others just envy Vanessa Kirby or Pedro Pascal. Or both.

Actor Pedro Pascal and actor Vanessa Kirby pose on the red carpet upon arrival at a launch event for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” in central London, on July 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Rhianna Chadwick / AFP) (Photo by RHIANNA CHADWICK/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Fantastic Four’ stars Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby are getting along very, very well

Just weeks ago, theater-goers could scarcely believe their eyes at the first truly good live-action Superman film, ever.

Now, reviews make it clear that the same is true of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

We never thought that we’d see a good theatrical adaptation in our lifetimes.

One part of this success is the cast, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach attend “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” Sydney Launch Event at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on July 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

As you can see from the tweet below, Pascal and Kirby are getting a lot of attention in interviews.

The two portray Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the film.

Though Mister Fantastic is a polarizing (at best) superhero among comics fans, the couple are one of the most enduring and iconic Marvel pairings of all time.

For these actors, their on-screen chemistry extends to unscripted interviews. There’s a lot of touching and it’s grabbing people’s attention.

oh to be pedro pascal and constantly have my neck caressed by vanessa kirby pic.twitter.com/D4iMjYswgy — sue storm brainrot (@bluntemly) July 24, 2025

Everyone wants to be one of them or the other (or their hypothetical ‘third’)

“Oh, to be Pedro Pascal and constantly have my neck caressed by Vanessa Kirby,” one denizen of the fallen corpse of what was once Twitter wrote alongside a supercut of Kirby reaching out and stroking Pascal.

Pascal is one of those people who seems to have intense and flirtatious chemistry with everyone.

He is kind, he is charming, and rumor has it that he is anatomically blessed.

To be clear, none of the touching is sexual. Pascal has embraced many co-stars of various genders while promoting all sorts of projects.

Meanwhile, some internet trolls — possibly people who hate Pascal for being a famously good person, but possibly people who’d be this way about any famous man — asked how he can “get away with” being so touch-feely.

Simply put, these are people who heard #MeToo horror stories about sexual predators using power, blackmail, and cultural pressure and thought “what, so we can’t touch women now?“

The point, always, is about consent. Many people would happily consent to hold hands with Pascal or have Kirby give them neck scritches.

That is not the same thing as a powerful agent groping someone at a gala. This is not actually a difficult topic to understand, and it is confusing that people pretend that it is.

Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, and Pedro Pascal attend The Fantastic Four: First Steps World Premiere, (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

Is this another cynical marketing ploy?

Just for the record, Vanessa Kirby is still in a relationship with Paul Rabil.

She is also, if the photos did not make it clear, pregnant.

The news broke in May. No, she’s not wearing a prosthetic baby bump to tease the birth of Franklin Richards.

Most of the time, these red carpet relationship rumors are intentional ways to promote a film.

In this case, though, it might just be Pedro Pascal’s limitless rizz at work.