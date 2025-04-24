Pedro Pascal DESTROYS J.K. Rowling as a “Heinous Loser” for Anti-Transgender …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

SPOILER ALERT:

Pedro Pascal’s character was killed off The Last of Us on Sunday, April 20.

The actor himself, however, is alive, well and speaking out loudly in defense of LGBTQ+ rights, which means this week… he’s also speaking out loudly against author J.K. Rowling.

Pedro Pascal attends the “Thunderbolts*” UK Special Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, you see, the United Kingdom Supreme Court ruled that transgender women should NOT be recognized as women under Britain’s Equality Act.

Rowling, best known for having created the Harry Potter universe, financially backed the campaign group For Women Scotland and celebrated the ruling by writing on social media:

“I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights.”

Rowling has long been a critic of transgender individuals and publicly fought against any effort for these people to be treated equally in the eyes of the law — or even just in the eyes of society at large.

JK Rowling attends the “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Enter Pascal, whose sister came out as transgender in 2021.

Under an Instagram video shared by activist Tariq Ra’ouf that explained Rowling’s role in the ruling — and which called for a boycott of “Harry Potter-related” projects and experiences — Pascal wrote the following:

Awful disgusting SH– is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior.

Pretty much sums it up, doesn’t it?

Pascal later doubled down on his advocacy for the group by attending the U.K. premiere of Marvel’s Thunderbolts* in London on Tuesday while wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the message “PROTECT THE DOLLS.”

Pedro Pascal attends the Los Angeles premiere of the HBO original series “The Last of Us” Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theater on March 24, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The apparel is a part of a larger campaign by American designer Conner Ives… who designed the shirt to call attention to the global anti-transgender sentiment that trans women are experiencing in several countries.

(Dolls, for those wondering, is an affectionate term coined by the LGBTQ+ community to refer to transgender women.)

Pascal’s sister has often accompanied her famous sibling to a variety of red carpet events.

For the record, meanwhile, the U.K.’s recent ruling allows for single-sex services to exclude transgender women. The U.K. government said the ruling brought “clarity and confidence” for women and service providers, according to The Athletic.

Elsewhere, Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan also slammed the author for her support of the anti-transgender law on her Instagram Stories following the ruling, writing:

“This Is a New Low for J.K. Rowling.”

Previously, Daniel Radcliffe and other cast members from the Harry Potter movies also trashed Rowling for her transgender beliefs.

Here is what Emma Watson said on the topic:

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.