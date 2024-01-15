Mother! Daddy! Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal held hands at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, and it all might be leading to something MORE!

It was a night for glitz and glamour as the stars of TV and movies descended on the CCAs to see if they won big.

While The Morning Show had nabbed several nominations, sadly the show walked away empty handed.

But not one of it’s leading ladies – so to speak!

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. ((Photos by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer))

A Sweet Red Carpet Moment

Let’s set the scene: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were chatting with KTLA anchors Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes during their live Critics Choice Awards red carpet show last night.

They were buzzing about the show and the acclaimed new season, when who should show up nearby but Pedro and his ever fashionable arm sling.

Reese and Co. ushered Pedro in the interview to ask him about it, but the Last of Us star was only interested in singing the praises of their Apple TV+ smash.

That’s when the magic happened!

Pedro Pascal Joining ‘The Morning Show’?

“Do you want to be on it?” asks Jennifer asked, seemingly in jest, before Reese had an epiphany.

“Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him,” she says, leaning over to Jennifer in a whisper, who gasped. Clearly, these ladies know something to come in season 4!

That’s when Jennifer and Pedro reached for each other hands and in the embrace talk about how he could have a role that would be involved with her character, Alex – or Reese’s character, Bradley. Or hell, why not both!

“I sleep with everyone on the show. I’m in,” Pedro responded. “All right, I’ll be waiting to hear from my agents.”

Jennifer Makes A Splash

Jennifer Aniston attends the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. ((Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer))

So will Pedro join the show? No telling just yet, but in the meantime, it’s nice to see him making the rounds on red carpets, since we have such a LONG WAIT for the next seasons of Last of Us and Mandalorian.

As for Jennifer, she always does know how to pull focus with her fashion choices.

For the night, Jennifer custom Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit with a layered feathered top. She completed the chic ensemble with a matching satin belt and a gorgeous tan.

A

i