Nancy Guthrie Informant Offers to Identify Kidnapper For 1 Bitcoin

The past 24 hours have seen numerous breaks in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

First, the FBI released video of a masked man at Nancy’s door the night of her disappearance.

Now, an informant has come forward offering to assist the investigation in exchange for one Bitcoin.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the ‘Today’ show. (YouTube)

According to a report from TMZ, the outlet has received an email — which they have since forwarded to the FBI — by a person claiming to know the name of the person responsible for Nancy’s abduction.

“If they want the name of the individual involved then I want 1 Bitcoin to the following wallet. Time is more than relevant,” the email reads.

One Bitcoin is valued at about $66,000, and the reward for information about Nancy is currently $50,000.

So the demand is not outlandish from a price standpoint.

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie in happier times. (YouTube)

But investigators and the Guthrie family are left with the same problem that they had with the original ransom note — namely, they have no way of verifying the legitimacy of this message.

The kidnappers — or at least the people claiming to be the kidnappers — have demanded $6 million in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return.

The Guthries have posted numerous social media videos requesting proof of life from the personor people who claim to have abducted Nancy.

But thus far, they have not received the evidence they’ve asked for.

“We received your message and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie said in her most recent video.

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several days after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

“We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Sadly, the kidnappers have not had any direct contact with the Guthrie family, meaning Savannah and company have no way of verifying if Nancy is alive and well.

“We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her,” Savannah said in the video, which was captioned, “Bring her home.”

“She’s 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive, and she needs it not to suffer.

The 84-year-old Tucson resident disappeared from her home on Sunday, February 1.

Police found blood on the scene, and they’ve confirmed that they believe she was abducted.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.