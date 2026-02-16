Robert Duvall Cause of Death: Hollywood Legend Passes Away at 95

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have sad news to report out of Hollywood today.

Screen legend Robert Duvall has passed away at the age of 95.

News of Duvall’s death comes courtesy of a Facebook post from his wife, Luciana.

Actor Robert Duvall arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort,” she wrote, adding:

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.

“For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.

“Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

Actor Robert Duvall attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 2, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It’s impossible to overstate Duvall’s impact on American cinema.

From certified classics like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now to comedies like Four Christmases and TV miniseries like Lonesome Dove, Duvall forged a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most skilled and versatile actors.

Born in San Diego in 1931, Duvall started his career in various 1950s television anthology series.

He moved on to Broadway and made his film debut as Boo Radley in 1960’s To Kill a Mockingbird.

He gained his first widespread critical acclaim for his work in the 1970 comedy M*A*S*H.

Actor Robert Duvall accepts the Oustanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie award for “Broken Trail” onstage during the 59th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on September 16, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Over the five decades that followed, Duvall became one of the most acclaimed actors in film history, winning one Academy Award (for 1983’s Tender Mercies) and being nominated for six others.

He also won an Emmy (for 2007’s Broken Trail) and four Golden Globes.

Duvall met his fourth wife, Luciana, in 2005 during a trip to Argentina.

“The flower shop was closed, so I went to the bakery. If the flower shop had been open, I never would’ve met her,” he told Esquire in 2010.

Duvall admitted that he had reservations about the fact that Luciana was 41 years his junior.

“So I asked Wilford Brimley about it. Wilford is a very sharp guy. He used to be a bodyguard for Howard Hughes,” he recalled in the same interview.

“He said, ‘Let me tell you something, my friend, the worst thing in the world for an old man is an old woman!’”

Our thoughts go out to Robert Duvall’s loved ones as they mourn his loss and honor his legacy.