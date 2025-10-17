Christine Brown Reacts to Paedon Moving to NC: ‘I Feel Like a Crappy Mom!’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christine Brown is deep in her feelings.

Paedon is only the latest of her adult children to move to the other side of the country.

Earlier this season, Sister Wives viewers watched Christine react to Mykelti’s cross-country move.

Now, Paedon is joining her — and Janelle. Christine’s honest reaction may feel familiar to many.

On ‘Sister Wives,’ Christine Brown processes yet another of her adult children moving away. (Image Credit: TLC)

Another of Christine Brown’s adult kids is moving to NC

Paedon Brown is moving far from home. Christine Brown’s reaction may, in turn, hit pretty darn close to home.

On this Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Christine is processing the news that Paedon is moving to North Carolina.

As you may recall, Christine and her husband, David Wooley, are living in Utah.

Meanwhile, Janelle moved to NC a while back to be closer to eldest daughter Maddie and her family.

Earlier this month, we saw Mykelti and her own family make the move with her husband and three children.

On ‘Sister Wives,’ Paedon Brown discusses his upcoming move. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Paedon is moving to North Carolina,” Christine tells the camera on Sunday’s Sister Wives episode, People reports.

She complains: “It’s actually rubbish.”

“Why? Why does he need to move as well?” Christine asks.

She expresses: “It’s hard that my kids don’t want to live close to me.”

We are certain that this is not personal. Where someone chooses to live is a product of many factors.

Addressing the ‘Sister Wives’ camera, Christine Brown laments at how many of her family members are leaving her for North Carolina. (Image Credit: TLC)

Why ARE so many ‘Sister Wives’ stars moving to North Carolina?

In what could be a pitch for a North Carolina state advertisement, Christine Brown asks: “What is it about North Carolina that has people moving there?”

Well, NC is the ninth most populous state of the union. A purple state, NC has also joined the Governors Public Health Alliance given the lack of federal support for basic public health policy.

But perhaps Christine feels like beaches, mountains, and booming economic opportunities were not the draw for Paedon.

It’s that so much family is in NC — just not her.

Christine seems to be taking that a little personally. And, really, can you blame her?

During Sunday’s episode, Paedon celebrates being done with his military service.

He and Christine also discuss the possibility that he might one day sign up for the National Guard in North Carolina.

This is, however, a sensitive topic, given the late Garrison Brown’s experiences with attempting to transfer to the Arizona National Guard in Flagstaff.

“So many parts of their life– they’ve been together and they’ve built a unit,” Christine reminds Sister Wives viewers. “They were frick and frack when they were younger.”

She continues: “That’s what Kody called them, was frick and frack. They’ve just been a unit, it’s been Paedon and Garrison.”

On Sister Wives, Christine Brown accompanies Janelle Brown on a lengthy, important road trip. (Image Credit: TLC)

It isn’t personal, but it FEELS personal

Though Paedon Brown isn’t moving to NC to avoid Christine, there is the advantage of living closer to Janelle.

“I mean, Janelle’s lost a son and I lost a best friend,” he notes. “And I really want to be close to her.”

Paedon emphasizes: “I really want to be close to Maddie’s kids, I really want to be close to Maddie.”

In a raw moment, he adds: “I just lost a huge chunk of me and it’s not here [in Arizona]. I’m trying to find something that isn’t here.”

Christine confesses to the camera: “It feels like, sometimes I feel like a crappy mom because they’re not choosing to live next to me. Sometimes I feel like Janelle’s a better mom because they’re choosing to live next to her.”