Donald Trump Vows to Sue Trevor Noah for Grammys Epstein Jab

Reading Time: 4 minutes

From music to fashion to inspirational statements, the 2026 Grammy Awards had a lot of winners.

There was one big loser — at least, in the minds of many of the honorees as well as the host.

Donald Trump is threatening to sue over it.

Did Trevor Noah make a defamatory claim? Probably not. But that won’t stop Trump from seeking revenge.

2026 Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah speaks into the camera. (Image Credit: CBS)

Hosting an awards show is not an easy gig

On Sunday, February 1, Billie Eilish took home the Grammy Award for Song of the Year for “Wildflower.”

While on stage, she and others spoke out against the Trump regime, particularly his ICE goons’ deadly siege in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Then, Noah addressed the camera, making reference to two of the biggest stories from the past several weeks.

“That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” he quipped.

“Which makes sense, I mean,” Noah reasoned, “because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out on with Bill Clinton.”

The audience applauded. Noah clearly understood that not everyone would love the reference.

“I told you it’s my last year!” he pointed out while facing the camera.

Noah then challenged: “What are you going to do about it?”

That is a fair point, when it comes to the Grammy Awards and CBS. Also, this is a normal and topical reference to expect from an awards show host.

However, when you make a joke about someone who has clearly lost so much of their mental faculties that most of what remains is vindictive malice, reprisal doesn’t have to be rational.

While hosting the 2026 Grammys, Trevor Noah stopped by to chat with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. (Image Credit: CBS)

It’s deeply weird how much he cares about this

This past weekend was a busy one for the Trump regime.

A massive release of Epstein-related documents hit the public, featuring horrific details and numerous descriptions of some of Trump’s alleged crimes.

Additionally, a video that the internet speculates featured Trump defecating in the Oval Office — followed by his handlers ushering the press out of the room — went viral on social media.

But still, close to midnight, Trump took his very own personal social media platform to whine about an award show.

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable,” he griped on Truth Social. “CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer.”

Late into the night on Sunday, February 2, Donald Trump unleashed a screed upon the 2026 Grammy Awards and its host, denying specific aspects of his involvement in Epstein’s crimes. (Image Credit: Truth Social)

“The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be,” Trump continued, “is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards.”

(It is possible that Trump is feigning ignorance, but he’s also nearly 80 years old and doesn’t really have any meaningful understanding of the world, so he might genuinely not know about comedians who were born after the 1970s)

“Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island,” Trump claimed.

“WRONG!!!” he alleged. “I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close.”

Trump continued: “And until tonight’s false and defamatory, statement, [sic], have never been accused being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

The threats became more explicit

“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast,” Trump threatened.

“It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C.,” he menaced, “and suing him for plenty$.”

Trump concluded: “Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

When he mentions George Stephanopoulos, he refers to one of various frivolous lawsuits that he has filed in order to quash free speech – and, critics argue, to solicit bribes from companies eager to curry favor with his regime.

Truth be told, we don’t love the use of Epstein’s crimes in a joke, even if it is a good way of keeping Trump’s lengthy friendship with the notorious dead pedophile in the conversation. Trump’s name appears more than 3,000 times within the documents.

But it is much worse to see Trump use his power and position to attempt to silence critics in flagrant opposition to American values.