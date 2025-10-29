Meri Brown: I’m Done Playing Nice with Kody!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We can’t say for certain whether or not Meri Brown is a fan of Taylor Swift, but we can now state the following after viewing the latest episode of Sister Wives:

Meri is set to enter a new era.

On the latest installment of this TLC reality show, Brown was featured prominently alongside close pal Jenn Sullivan… who openly wondered why her best friend was continuing to be so accommodating in the wake of her split from awful husband Kody.

(TLC)

Simply put, Jenn awesomely said, Kody was acting like an “ass.” For how much longer was Meri going to take it?

Meri actually gave a timeline in response, estimating “six weeks” from the time this episode was filmed because this, presumably, would make the sale of the former couple’s Coyote Pass property.

Eff that, Sullivan basically said. It was time for Meri to end her “nice girl” era, to which Meri admitted: I don’t want to be a b-tch.

Real talk? This is actually a very sad state of affairs, that a woman would think she’d be labeled in such a way simply because she is standing up for herself.

It’s not being a b-tch. It’s being a strong and assertive human being.

Gesturing dramatically on Season 19 of Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

Of all Kody’s ex-sister wives, Meri has most definitely defended the father of 18 the most. She’s also claimed she’s on a journey toward happiness and independence, so it is possible to be doing both simultaneously.

Back to this episode, though, and Jenn encouraging her pal to come over to the “dark side,” even having her repeat phrases such as “You do not control me.”

Meri heeded the advice at least.

She practiced telling Kody to “get your sh-t together” and even told him (well, told Jenn, pretending to be him) to “comb your f-cking hair.”

Both ladies got a laugh out of that one.

Meri Brown looks a tad bit concerned here. (TLC)

We’ll see where this all goes, of course.

Coyote Pass was sold in April, so Season 20 was filmed many months ago, we believe.

Around that time, much to Meri’s credit, she did start to play hardball, even threatening to sue Kody if she did not receive her fair share.

“There’s a few things that I will fight for, and this is one of them. There’s so many people that are like, ‘She was a liar. She was manipulating,'” Meri says at one point on the new season.

To this, we say: Well done! You’re not being the B-Word, Meri. You’re just laying claim to what is rightfully yours.