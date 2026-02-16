Meghan Markle Shares First Photo of Daughter Lilibet’s Face: Did She Go Against …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Meghan Markle has been so famous for so long that it feels like we know just about everything about her.

But in reality, the Duchess of Sussex has done a rather impressive job of keeping certain aspects of her life hidden from public view.

For example, until this week we had never seen the face of Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet!

Yes, the Sussexes are famously protective of their children’s privacy, and outside of some baby pics of Archie, we’ve seen much of either kid’s face.

But Meghan made a slight exception for her Valentine’s Day post with a photo in which Lilibet’s face is partially visible.

“These two + Archie = my forever Valentines,” she captioned a photo of Prince Harry holding his daughter.

Meghan wisely turned off comments on the post.

People are constitutionally incapable of being normal about her and Harry, and many Brits regard it as their patriotic duty to harass Meghan at every opportunity.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Speaking of Harry, despite persistent rumors to the contrary, all appears to be going well in the Sussexes’ relationship.

“He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn’t,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in November.

“No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back.”

Many have speculated that Harry is the one who insists on absolute privacy for the couple’s children.

Duchess of Sussex and Founder of As Ever, Meghan Markle, attends Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025 at Salamander Hotel on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Fortune Media)

That would make sense, as he knows firsthand the traumatic effect that overexposure to the media and public can have upon a child.

That said, we very much doubt that Harry is setting these rules by himself.

We’re sure he and Meghan have come to some sort of agreement about the extent to which they should share their kids’ lives with the world.

Meghan and Harry are both products of chaotic childhoods, and they’re probably doing everything in their power to preserve a tranquil environment for their own kids.

Someday, Archie and Lilibet will find out that they have royal titles and mega-famous parents.

But until that day comes, they can enjoy the illusion of just being normal kids.