Meghan Markle Celebrates Lilibet’s Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Delivery Room …

Princess Lilibet, the only daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, turned four today.

And the Duchess of Sussex celebrated with two artsy black-and-white photos of the birthday girl.

Meghan and Harry rarely share photos of their kids, so it’s always an event when they post one.

And this time, the occasion is extra special, as Meghan shared both a recent pic and a never-before-seen photo taken in what appears to be the delivery room.

Meghan shares birthday love with Princess Lilibet

“Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives — and each day is brighter and better because of it,” she captioned the post above.

“Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

As usual, Lilibet’s face was partially obscured in the photos.

For obvious reasons, Harry and Meghan are very protective of their kids’ privacy, and one of the ways they keep them safe is never posting pics in which their faces are fully revealed.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Meghan’s delicate relationship with social media

Another reason that Meghan and Harry generally hold off on posting family photos is that they often take flak for doing so.

The concept of being criticized for posting a photo of your child may sound bizarre, but Meghan has taken such criticism on more than one occasion.

In March, for example, Meghan was bashed for “using” Lilibet to promote her Netflix show after she posted photos of the then-toddler playing with family friend Serena Williams.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

“When the aunties come to celebrate … and to play! Love you @serenawilliam,” Meghan captioned the pic.

It’s hard to imagine anything more innocent, but Meghan McCain and others accused the Duchess of exploiting her daughter.

“I cannot stand her,” McCain said of Markle on an episode of her podcast.

“I love people that I can relate to, like every other 40-year-old mom. I don’t want to eat her jam. I love Princess Kate [Middleton].”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

Wisely, Meghan turned off comments on her post in honor of Lilibet’s birthday.

It’s a shame that she has to take such precautions while celebrating a 4-year-old’s birthday, but that’s the world we live in.

Thankfully, Meghan, Harry and their kids won’t have to deal with any negativity or nonsense from any random social media trolls on this special day.

We’d like to add our voice to the chorus of those wishing Lilibet a very happy birthday. We’re sure her parents have some lovely celebrations planned.