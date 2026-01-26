Meghan Markle Girl Scout Cookie Documentary Sparks Bizarre Media Controversy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle is being criticized in the press again.

But this time, it’s not because of her alleged thirst for fame and fortune, or the supposed power she wields over Prince Harry.

No, this time, the controversy stems from a documentary about Girl Scout cookies. Seriously.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the “Cookie Queens” Premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on January 25, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Yes, Meghan and Prince Harry were in Park City, Utah over the weekend for the annual Sundance Film Festival.

The pair was on hand for a screening of Cookie Queens, a doc about the quest to sell the most cookies that Harry and Meghan produced through their Archewell Productions company.

The screening took place at 10:30 am, and Meghan took the stage to thank all who attended.

“Thank you so much for being here bright and early. I know some of you probably had late nights last night, so extra thanks for the effort,” she told the crowd, adding:

“My husband and I and Archewell Productions, we are so proud and privileged to be able to support and uplift Cookie Queens.”

And here’s where the controversy comes in:

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage at the “Cookie Queens” Premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on January 25, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

According to a report in Page Six, in spite of Meghan and Harry’s star power, the turnout for their film was light.

The outlet alleges that “roughly 150 unoccupied spots remained in the balcony, plus some scattered chairs on the ground.”

But other attendees say that’s an outright lie, and the screening was sold out.

Why would Page Six lie?

Well, hating on the Sussexes is generally more profitable than singing their praises, and Harry has been battling back against the tabloid press with successful lawsuits, a strategy that seems to have earned him a lot of enemies in the media.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the “Cookie Queens” Premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on January 25, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Page Six also attempted to drum up a second controversy, claiming that unnamed sources thought it was “nuts” for Harry to attend Sundance so soon after suing the Daily Mail for breach of privacy.

“For Harry to go from the hearing [on Wednesday] — and pleading for privacy — to then go to Sundance just days after is nuts,” said one insider.

A second source alleged that despite Meghan’s successful business ventures, the Sussexes might be light on funds at the moment, which could explain Harry’s alleged eagerness to promote this latest project.

“I think Harry’s banking on speaking engagements for income right now,” said the informant, adding:

“Harry’s not really doing anything in America,” said the source. “It seems he is still very wrapped up in the past. There have been rumors that Harry is starting a business, but he and Meghan don’t have the best track record. He’s really great at service — look at the success of his Invictus charity. He really should just stick with that.”

Again, all of this should be taken with several grains of salt, as there’s real reason to believe that this outlet published misleading information about the screening and seems to be harboring a grudge against Harry.

Yes, it’s just another day of dissecting American media and trying to determine just how much — if any of it — can be trusted!