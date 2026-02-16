Jennifer Lopez: I Was Snubbed by Bad Bunny!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly mad at Bad Bunny.

But not because she’s a racist who thinks this Puerto Rican native is somehow a bad influence on America.

Instead, a source claims Lopez was hoping to make an appearance last Sunday night during the Super Bowl halftime show that has launched a million think pieces and created a manufactured and ridiculous uproar.

The mini concert included cameos by Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga — but not Lopez, who also hails from Puerto Rico.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

”She’s been trying to make a comeback,” a Hollywood insider allegedly told News Nation.

“Nothing is working. Her movie [“Kiss of the Spider Woman”] bombed. Her shows in Vegas over the New Year did okay — but it was the New Year — and her singing is being mocked online. She’s performing every song live in Vegas and there are some people who are better off lip synching if you know what I mean.”

We know what this person means, yes.

He or she means Jennifer Lopez doesn’t exactly have Adele’s vocal range.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the “Kiss Of The Spider Woman” New York Screening on October 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

On the day of this year’s Super Bowl, the artist posted multiple photos of her and Bad Bunny from six years ago, writing along with the upload:

“Sending you love, positivity and the biggest hug in the world! We are all behind you tonight. I know you are going to kill it! I am here with you the way you were there with me.”

Doesn’t sound like someone who is overly bitter, does it?

Still, it does seem true that Lopez is almost better known these days for her failed marriages than for her very successful career.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super BowlÂ LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

“She could use the association right now,” this same source claimed of Lopez and Bad Bunny. He’s hot — she’s not.”

The source adds that Lopez’s recent gym selfie (which featured a great deal of cleavage) came across as a “desperate” attempt for “attention.”

Lopez, of course, actually performed alongside Shakira at halftime of the Super Bowl in 2020.

According to an unscientific poll of every male on the planet, it was the best halftime act of all-time.