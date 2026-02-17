Linda Davis: Savannah School Teacher Killed In ICE Car Chase

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report out of Savannah, Georgia today.

Linda Davis, a beloved teacher at the city’s Hesse K-8 School was killed Monday morning when a man fleeing federal agents crashed into her car.

Davis, who was on her way to work at the time of the accident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Linda Davis, a teacher in Savannah, Georgia, was killed during an ICE car chase today. (YouTube)

According to a statement from ICE, the chase began when agents attempted to pull over 38-year-old Oscar Vasquez-Lopez, a Guatemalan national who received a removal order in 2024.

Chatham County Police were not involved in the chase, but they were among the first to arrive at the scene, as the accident occurred near one of their precinct houses.

A statement from ICE alleges that Vasquez “initially complied” with officers’ orders before fleeing the scene.

Agents claim that Vasquez made a “reckless U-turn” at an intersection, ran a red light, and hit Davis’ car, killing her instantly.

Across social media, many have expressed doubts about that account, owing in large part to the gap between the reality of recent events in Minneapolis and the way those events were described in statements from ICE.

As you’re probably aware, this is the third death associated with ICE activities in US cities so far in 2026.

The shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti resulted in widespread protests, and ICE has finally begun to scale down its presence in Minnesota.

In addition to those incidents — both of which might still result in criminal charges for the officers involved — two ICE agents have now been accused of lying about an incident in which a Venezuelan man was shot in the leg.

The allegations of perjury come from none other than Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons, who says the agents in question lied under oath.

The federal government has now launched an investigation into the case.

None of this is to say that agents have made any misleading statements in connection with Davis’ death.

But it’s clear why so many have a hard time taking today’s statement about the accident at face value.

According to local media outlets in Savannah, two masked agents apprehended Vasquez after the accident, and it’s believed that he’s currently in police custody.

The arrest took place before medical personnel arrived on the scene to treat Davis.

In a statement issued today, Hesse K-8 Principal Alonna McMullen described Davis a as “beloved” member of her community.

“We will try to maintain as normal a routine and structure as the situation allows, and we encourage you to do the same,” McMullen wrote in a statement.

“If you feel that your child or family needs some assistance, please contact us, and we will do everything we can to help you.”⁠

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.