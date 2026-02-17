Tell Me Lies Canceled, Series Creator Issues Statement

Reading Time: 2 minutes

That is all she wrote for Tell Me Lies.

Literally, according to showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer, who said late Monday that the third season finale of this bonkers drama actually served as the series finale.

Indeed. Tell Me Lies will not return for Season 4.

(Disney/Ian Watson)

“After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale,” Oppenheime, began an Instagram post on Monday, February 16 featuring a photo of herself alongside the cast.

The final episode then dropped on Hulu at midnight.

Oppenheimer’s post continued as follows:

“This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it. Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion.”

(Disney/Ian Watson)

The creator and executive producer for the hit Hulu program added that her goal “has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you.”

She concluded:

“And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending — a privilege very few shows get. Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future.”

Tell Me Lies is based on Carola Lovering’s 2018 best-selling novel of the same name.

It centers on real-life couple Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, who portrays Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, respectively.

The characters meet in college when the former is a freshman and the latter is a junior… and then begin a tumultuous and toxic relationship that unfolds in a vicious cycle over the course of numerous years, culminating in a wedding that brings a complex circle of friends and exes back together.

The addictive series also starred Cat Missal as Bree, Spencer House as Wrigley, Sonia Mena as Pippa, Branden Cook as Evan, Alicia Crowder as Diana, and Costa D’Angelo as Alex.

Tom Ellis joined the cast as Baird professor Oliver in Season 2 and recurred throughout the third season.