Ken Peplowski Cause of Death: Jazz Legend Passes Away Suddenly at 66

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today.

Famed jazz musician Ken Peplowski has passed away at the age of 66.

And while he had been battling an illness, Peplowski’s died not at home or in a hospital — but out at sea.

Acclaimed jazz musician Ken Peplowski passed away on a cruise ship this week. (YouTube)

According to a report from TMZ, Peplowski had been performing on a jazz cruise at the time of his passing.

News of his passing comes courtesy of a statement from Peplowski’s close friend, musician and music journalist Lee Mergner:

“On the final day of The Jazz Cruise, Ken Peplowski died suddenly,” Mergner wrote today.

“Since 2021, the clarinetist/saxophonist/bandleader had been suffering from multiple myeloma. He battled the often fatal disease with a unique combination of courage, fortitude and humor,” he continued, adding:

“After all, humor was just one of Ken’s many remarkable gifts. He was without question the quickest and sharpest wit amongst all our artists. Ken always brought the joy to every gig or occasion.

“No one came away from a conversation with him without a laugh or smile. His humor was both incisive and self-deprecating. He would as easily make fun of you as he would himself. A truly rare combination.”

Mergner wrote that Peplowski was one of the most gifted clarinetists on the planet — and added that his talents didn’t stop there.

“Ken was also a remarkable tenor saxophonist, with a soft and fluid sound that was influenced by Zoot Sims, Stan Getz, Ben Webster and many other tenor greats,” he wrote, adding:

“’For me, I spend most of my time practicing on clarinet, because that’s the more unforgiving instrument,’” Ken told me.

“’The technique transfers over to the saxophone. When I pick the saxophone up, it’s all about reminding myself of what I want it to sound like. I’m not saying I achieved this, but my goal for sound on tenor would be people like Ben Webster and Zoot Sims.’”

Across social media, many agreed with Mergner’s observation that Peplowski was one of the jazz world’s greatest talents.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.