Kailyn Lowry Apologizes After Blasting Ike’s Baby Mama (Turns Out He’s …

Last week, Kailyn Lowry declared her love for Ike.

Isaac “Ike” Knighton is her latest boyfriend who moved in with her super quickly after her last breakup.

In addition to threatening to have even more kids, Kail trashed Ike’s baby mama.

Now, she’s issuing a public apology. It turns out that her taste in men is tragically consistent.

On her Karma & Chaos podcast, Kailyn Lowry discussed her deadbeat dad in what are likely his final days. (Image Credit: Apple Podcasts)

Has Ike been ‘robbed’ of fatherhood?

On Monday, February 2, Kailyn took to her Instagram Stories to issue a bit of a retraction.

First, we should explain the claims that she made on her Patreon during an interview with Ike.

Kail, eager to defend her latest man, announced that Ike was being “robbed” of parenting his daughter with his baby mama, Jess.

Ike’s daughter is 8 years old. Kailyn strongly implied that Jess is keeping him from their daughter. That is apparently not the case.

“I see what type of father he would be, and it makes me upset that his daughter is not getting [that],” Kail complained at the time. “That’s what we are building for.”

Her face shining with tears, Kailyn Lowry acknowledges that mental illness drives her cosmetic surgeries. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“Your daughter should be able to be raised with the chaos even if it’s just a couple of weeks or the summertime. Because I see how much he tries,” Kailyn insisted.

“He was robbed,” she boldly claimed. “I don’t care what her camp has to say. I know what I saw. I know what I’ve read. I know what conversations I’ve listened to and he was robbed as a father.”

Given the quality of Kail’s exes, it seems that her standards for men are so low that essentially anyone who deserves to live has the qualifications of a “great dad.” That’s not how she phrases it.

She phrases it: “It’s hard for me to understand where she’s coming from because there was no domestic abuse. Whatever the relationship looked like. I don’t care. If there was no domestic abuse, why aren’t you including him in [parenting]?”

These sound like they could have been great questions for Kailyn to ask Jess before mouthing off.

Kailyn Lowry has no regrets about her time on Teen Mom. (MTV)

Did he think that Kail would never hear from any of his exes?

Multiple women from Ike’s past took to social media in the aftermath to clarify things.

As it turns out, Ike and Amanda reportedly dated for about a decade.

It was during this relationship that he cheated on Amanda with at least one person — Jess. That’s how Jess became pregnant.

(Ike has admitted to being a cheater, but claims to be “in recovery,” which is not a real thing for cheating. Betrayed partners “recover” from cheating, while cheaters choose to cheat)

Based upon the responses, as captured on Reddit, it sounds like Amanda and Jess have become friends. And it sounds like she’s concealed Ike’s cheating from those closest to her, only for it now to become a public conversation.

As screenshotted and shared on social media, Ike’s ex, Amanda, took to Facebook to lament how Kailyn is publicly and inaccurately discussing her relationship history. (Image Credit: Facebook)

A close friend of Jess’ also denounced Ike, The Ashley reports.

“He was not — in any way, shape or form — robbed of fatherhood!” she shared. “That allegation is crazy.”

She argued: “He was given every opportunity to step up as a father, to the point where his baby’s mother befriended his girlfriend [Amanda] at the time — they’re still close to this day. She befriended his girlfriend at the time to give him the opportunity to be a father.”

Her statement continued: “And he chose different. He never tried to initiate plans to come see [his daughter], never called her, never Facetimed. Birthdays went by, holidays went by, nothing. Crickets, up until now.”

She accused: “Now, he’s in this relationship with this ‘Teen Mom’ girl, and now he is interested in a relationship [with his daughter] and it’s very convenient. … He has not been interested in a relationship with his daughter until now.”

Kailyn Lowry is pictured here on an episode of Teen Mom 2, courtesy of an installment that aired in 2022. (Photo Credit: MTV)

From the bottom of Kail’s heart: her bad

On her Instagram Story, Kailyn offered a grudging apology.

“I’m gonna apologize to Jess, because I don’t need to speak on anything that Isaac goes through and I don’t need to speak on what y’all have going on,” she admitted.

Kail acknowledged: “I don’t need to involve myself in any intricacies of y’alls dynamic.” Smart!

“At the end of the day, I’m going to stay in my lane when it comes to [Ike’s] parenting,” she continued. “I know my kids, I know my situation.”

Kailyn added: “I wouldn’t want someone to speak on [my situation] that wasn’t around. So, my lips are sealed and I don’t need to speak on things that do not pertain to me.”

She concluded, as always, on a defiant tone: “However, other people getting upset that are not related to Jess in any way, I don’t give a f**k about your feelings.”