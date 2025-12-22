Kody Brown: Blame My Kids! It’s Their Fault We Don’t Talk!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Welp. That was awkward.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown somehow thought it was a good idea to revisit the past and apologize to ex-spouse Christine… while sitting with both her and her husband, David Woolley.

At one point, Kody told the couple that he’s sorry he ever acted like a victim and sorry he ever claimed he didn’t love her.

Again, Woolley were there at the time. It was very strange.

(TLC)

Amid the awkward conversation, David asked at one point if he could perhaps offer the father of 18 some words of wisdom.

“Can I give you a little bit of advice? Just a little bit? Start with your kids,” Woolley, who has eight children of his own, suggested. “Show that part. Because the women have moved on.”

David went on to tells Kody “your kids still need to heal and that’s the part that you need [to work on],” adding that despite “butting heads” with his own sons and daughters as part of his own healing journey with them, they came through it stronger on the other side.

Just a few weeks ago, Kody admitted he’s been an absentee father.

The guy barely has any relationship with his adult kids… but he took extreme exception Sunday night to Woolley bringing them up in the context of his mea culpa.

Kody Brown appears to be pondering life in this photo. (TLC)

“I’ve set a boundary with my kids and I’m setting that boundary with David and Christine,” he vented via confessional. “My whole purpose here is to apologize to Christine. Not to David. Not to anybody else.”

The reality star continued as follows:

“I don’t care what you think. I’m here to apologize and I don’t even want to be reminded of that because it will bring me back to an angry place.”

During the actual back-and-forth, Kody handled things in a far more gentle fashion.

When it comes to repairing things with his children, the polarizing former polygamist told Woolley: “There’s an effort I’m already making and reaching out.”

Making a normal facial expression, Kody Brown reminds ‘Sister Wives’ viewers that his apparent lack of impulse control can be entertaining and unnerving at the same time. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kody also made a point to defend himself and blame his kids for their estrangement from him, as he has in the past.

“Those deteriorations happened as a party, not as an individual,” Kody told David. “My bad experience with my children and their pain comes from an experience that we were in together, not that they or I did something wrong and offensive.”

The narcissist emphasized that he remains open to reconciliation — or at least communication of some kind.

“I’m willing to have the conversation. I’m willing to hold space. ‘Dad, you did this, you did this, you did this.’ I’m willing to hold that space,” he said.

For her part, Christine very much wants the six children she and Kody share to know they can rely on both their parents.

“They need to know that it’s completely fine to hang out with him,” Christine explained the camera, hoping to encourage their children to work toward genuine reconciliation and growth in their relationships with their father.

“They need to go have fun with their dad and not just sit and have a meal and have a conversation.”