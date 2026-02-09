Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton: Spotted at the Super Bowl! Clearly Banging!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

So much for keeping their romance a secret.

On Sunday night, about a week after we first heard rumors of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton dating, the reality star and the famous F1 driver seemingly took their relationship public.

Like, really public.

The two attended the most-watched sporting event on the planet in Santa Clara, California: Super Bowl 60.

(NFL/Instagram)

Kardashian and Hamilton enjoyed the Seahawks dominant victory from a suite that included at least Kendall Jenner, among others close to the superstars.

Neither celebrity has yet commented on their apparent fling, but you know what they say about a picture and 1,000 words and the ones featured here seem to say it all.

The alleged couple, who have been friends for many years, sparked rumors when they were spotted arriving together at a hotel in Paris, France last week.

“It was a romantic meetup,” a source told People Magazine, adding that the two flew to Paris via a private jet from the United Kingdom.

(NFL/Instagram)

Hamilton was in an on-and-off relationship with Nicole Scherzinger from 2007 to 2015.

He has also been linked in the past to Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Shakira and more high-profile stars. Which makes sense. The guy is VERY good looking.

Kardashian, of course, shares four kids with Kanye West.

She referred to the rapper as “family” last week for this reason, despite how estranged the exes have become and despite the anti-Semitic views West has espoused for a long time now.

“We’ll always be family,” Kim told Complex after she was asked about promoting West’s Yeezy boots in a January TikTok.

“We both know that. We will be okay, and there’s so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids.”

Kim Kardashian attends the “All’s Fair” Disney+ Premiere at Maison de La Chimie on October 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

After splitting from Kanye in 2022, Kardashian dating Pete Davidson for a few months and then had a rumored romance with NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

During an appearance on the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast last month, Kim told her sister that she hadn’t been dating for the past year, choosing instead to focus on her four kids.

As for what she was looking for when she did get back on to the market?

“Good morals and values, a calm person, dependable,” Kardashian explained. “Takes accountability. I think that’s my number one thing.”.