Kayla Nicole Fires Back at Ex Travis Kelce in Super Bowl Ad

She may be entitled to retribution. Wait, sorry. Compensation.

Just last week, Taylor Swift took a shot at her ex and at Travis Kelce’s ex with her “Opalite” music video.

Now, it’s Kayla Nicole’s turn.

In a Super Bowl game day ad, she shaded her own ex. And she’s not the only one.

On her podcast, Kayla Nicole chats with a guest. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The Sleeper ad fired some shots

The Sunday, February 8 Super Bowl was full of highs and lows.

The needlessly “controversial” Halftime show was a hit.

Most of the ads were bad — especially the ones full of repulsive genAI slop. (Of course, this only made the good ads stand out more)

A Super Bowl 2026 ad for Sleeper, a fantasy sports app (once known as Sleeperbot), is generating some chatter.

It stars the phenomenal Tiffany Haddish and features the likes of Offset and Ben Simmons.

Ever had a bad breakup? 🥀



The Ex-Communicators are HERE to confront your Ex so you don't have to 🤝 #SleeperTeamPicks pic.twitter.com/U7WDgZD0wd — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) February 8, 2026

The premise of the ad is that Haddish and Simmons are doing an awkward, cringe local personal injury lawyer commercial.

Within the ad, the two promise to be “Ex-Communicators” who help people with “emotional injuries” who then “may be entitled to compensation.” (Or “retribution”)

The spoof, of course, is that they are not good at their jobs. And they aren’t good at “ex-communicating” people from exes.

“Don’t get me started on these two,” Kayle jokes when the footage cuts to her, as if she were a satisfied customer.

She scathingly added: “They’ve got no idea what they’re doing. At all.”

Kayla Nicole attends the Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

She is not a satisfied customer

“Simmons and Haddish promised me that they could put an end to this whole ‘ex-girlfriend’ fiasco quickly,” Kayla told the camera.

Ben Simmons raised an objection: “That doesn’t sound like what I said.”

“Rapidly,” Kayla added. Ben again disagreed.

“Okay, pronto,” Kayla said. The belabored point comes out when Ben lands upon the correct diction.

“I said swiftly!” he announced. “Why is that so hard to remember?”

Kayla Nicole on her podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

To explain, the somewhat clumsy joke here is that Kayla is avoiding even saying the words “swift” for fear of evoking Taylor Swift’s ire.

Kayla dated Travis Kelce from 2017 until 2022.

It’s clear — mostly from Taylor’s music — that Travis still has some lingering feelings about it.

Taylor’s most recent music video, “Opalite,” portrays Kayla as a cactus.

(She didn’t say it, but yeah — just as Joe Alwyn is a literal rock)

It wasn’t a good ad, but …

The awkward ad was still better than the genAI slop ads and the Backstreet Boys ad that turned out to be a crypto jumpscare.

While the ad doesn’t really make a solid point, there is one to be had, here.

The deep power imbalance between more famous partners and their less famous exes means that post-breakup feelings don’t play out like they would for everyday folks.

Travis is more famous than Kayla. Taylor is by far more famous than either of them.

And when Taylor takes a jab at Travis’ ex, thousands of unhinged stans may interpret that as a request to harass her (even when that is clearly not Taylor’s intent)

It’s not a great situation! And, clearly, Tiffany Haddish and Ben Simmons aren’t any help.