Cardi B & Stefon Diggs: Is It Over? Did She Dump Him for Losing the Super Bowl?

Is it over?

Just a few months ago, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs welcomed their first child together.

It looks like Super Bowl weekend — or perhaps the game itself — saw them split.

What happened? The theories are wild.

In November 2025, Cardi B gave birth to her fourth child.

She has not revealed this son’s name.

However, he was her first child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

Now, in the wake of the Super Bowl, she and Stefon are no longer following each other on social media.

That usually indicates a breakup. And that’s not the only clue.

Most of us know Stefon as Cardi’s most recent boyfriend and as the father of her youngest son.

Many also know that he is a professional athlete by trade. A football player, specifically.

What most outside of the real of sports fandom may not realize is that he plays for a team called the New England Patriots.

Sound familiar? It should.

They were the losing team during the Sunday, February 8 Super Bowl.

Chatting ahead of the 2026 Super Bowl, New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs delves into his romantic life. (Image Credit: Fox/YouTube)

Did Cardi B dump him for losing the game?

If you know anything about the Super Bowl aside from how most of the ads were bad to the point of being dystopian, you probably know that the Patriots lost.

The team does not enjoy a positive reputation and its owner is widely reviled, so many were heartened to see that another team, the Seattle Seahawks, trounced them 29-13.

Though Cardi wished Stefon and his team “good luck” in a tone that some felt indicated that there were relationship troubles afoot before the game, some speculate that this defeat prompted the split.

It would be incredibly silly to break up with someone because they didn’t win a sports game. There are so many things in this world that matter. Sports does not number among them.

However, it’s a reasonably funny meme to suggest that Cardi only wanted to date a winner and dumped the father of her actual child over a Super Bowl defeat.

(#AD) — OOP, Not Stefon Diggs on the field with Pree… and yes, that Pree aka Offsets alleged mistress. 🫠 pic.twitter.com/Rx2am2f6Cd — Tasha K (@UNWINEWITHTASHA) February 8, 2026

There is another theory — that Cardi dumped Stefon because Tasha K had exposed his alleged ties to Pree, who was (also allegedly) Offset’s mistress during his erstwhile marriage to Cardi.

We have to emphasize that we cannot confirm anything of the sort.

Sightings of Pree near the team could have meant that she received an invite from almost anyone involved with the team.

(Stefon and Pree were reportedly friends before he met Cardi, but that is neither here nor there)

We have to emphasize that, historically, Tasha K has not been a 100% reliable source of information in relation to Cardi. She does not like Cardi and is not shy about that. So we’ll take that with a grain of salt.

It’s worth noting that Cardi left early

She didn’t just leave the Super Bowl early. Cardi shared that fact, posting on social media of her driving home while listening to Bad Bunny.

One final theory behind the possible split is that Stefon either didn’t propose when Cardi had hoped, proposed and it didn’t go well, or was planning to propose only if he won, and Cardi left after seeing that he was going to lose.

Yes, Stefon did suggest that he might propose to Cardi — only after winning. But it’s unclear if that was serious.

Whatever may or may not have happened, there’s little reason to believe that this alleged split is permanent.

Cardi has gotten back together after a breakup before. Perhaps she will again. Or, maybe, she’ll tell the world why she and Stefon are no more — or clarify that they didn’t really break up. We’ll see.