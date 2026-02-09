Kate Middleton and Prince William Break Silence on Epstein Files, are “Concerned by …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Middleton and Prince William have issued an important statement.

On Monday, the couple voiced their support for the victims of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein… in the wake of horrifying revelations that continue to emerge in the wake of the release of millions of pages of documents in the Epstein files.

“I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims,” the pair’s spokesperson said from Saudi Arabia, where William is at the start of an official three-day visit.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales meet with the Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally during an audience at Lambeth Palace on February 5, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

This message marks first time that William and Kate have directly addressed the scandal — which has involved William’s uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, and increased scrutiny over his connections with Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor was even stripped of all his royal titles and honors and told to surrender the lease on his home Royal Lodge in October 2024.

At the time, William and Kate, shared the Buckingham Palace statement, making it clear they supported this decision.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” the statement back then concluded.

Since then, even more damaging photos and documents have emerged that indict Andrew and his apparent predilection for young women.

Kate Middleton reacts to Prince William during a visit of the Royal Collection at Windsor Castle in Windsor west of London, on July 8, 2025, on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

In a November 2010 email, Andrew allegedly vouched for Epstein during a state visit to the United Arab Emirates.

“You are in big time,” Andrew allegedly wrote in an email titled Abdullah, seemingly a reference to the UAE foreign affairs minister. “He thinks you are great and would like to introduce you to Sheikh Mohammed, the Crown Prince.”

Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution from someone under 18 in June 2008.

He was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019, weeks after being arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly renovated gardens on September 4, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Years ago, Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre’s filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Andrew, who eventually reached a settlement Giuffre.

Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 3, Mountbatten-Windsor’s younger brother, Prince Edward, became the first senior royal to publicly address the latest Epstein-related developments.

He told the public it was “really important to remember the victims.”