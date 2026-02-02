Kelly Clarkson Show to End 7 Seasons; Host Says She Must “Prioritize Kids”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelly Clarkson is stepping away from the daily grind.

For the most important of reasons.

The original American Idol winner confirmed on Monday afternoon that she’s pulled the plug on her popular talk show host after its upcoming seven seasons wraps filming.

She arrived at this decision on her own.

(NBC Universal)

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at The Kelly Clarkson Show, both in Los Angeles and New York,” said Clarkson, who relocated the show from Los Angeles to New York in 2023.

“There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.

“Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next.

“But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

Kelly Clarkson performs during the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Clarkson’s contract expires later this year.

We’re guessing she could have negotiated a new one, but Clarkson’s ex-husband (and the father of her two children) passed away last August after a battle with cancer.

The beloved singer broadly addressed this tragedy in a social media message about a month later — and has been understandably devastated ever since, according to insiders.

Sources now say production on Season 7 of her talk show will continue as planned with Clarkson hosting, although she will also have a few guest hosts filling in on occasion until the finale airs this fall some time.

Kelly Clarkson speaks on stage during the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview at The Tisch Skylights at The Shed on November 8, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The Kelly Clarkson Show made its debut in 2019.

The program features Clarkson sitting down for an interview with guests, along with an edition of “Kellyoke,” during which Clarkson and her band perform covers of other artists’ songs.

Throughout its run, The Kelly Clarkson Show has won 24 Daytime Emmys, including four consecutive wins for both outstanding daytime talk series and talk show host.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show has been an extraordinary collaboration,” said Tracie Wilson, Executive Vide President of Syndication Studios.

“I’m grateful to Kelly for bringing her talent and energy to this. Her warmth, quick sense of humor and connection with people created a show that made fans feel seen, heard and a little bit better about their day.

“We couldn’t have achieved the show’s success without our exceptional showrunner/EP Alex Duda, whose vision, leadership and unwavering commitment across all seven seasons have guided us through unprecedented times and a cross-country move.

“Together with producers, staff and crew, they created a legacy to be proud of.”