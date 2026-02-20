Amanda Conner Accused of Causing Another Car Accident, Tells Fans She’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It can’t be easy being Ryan Edwards’ wife.

Amanda Conner allegedly caused a serious accident — leaving at least one other person with some nasty injuries.

This is not her first time. Her last gnarly car accident preceded her stint in rehab — when she met Ryan.

What’s up with her driving? Fans worry that she’s fallen off the wagon, but Amanda says that she’s “definitely sober.”

On camera, Amanda Conner did her best to reassure her man’s ex and his mother. (Image Credit: MTV)

Oh no!

The Ashley reports that, earlier this month, authorities charged Amanda for allegedly causing a car accident that inflicted bodily injury.

The misdemeanor affidavit details that the collision took place in the morning on Tuesday, February 3.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on a two-lane highway near the home that she shares with Ryan.

The officer’s report says that Amanda caused the crash by failing to yield to the other driver. The other driver, the report explains, had the right of way.

We do not know who the alleged victim was or what sort of bodily injury they suffered. But the officer in question launched an investigation into the collision, so it doesn’t sound like just a scrape.

On ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,’ Ryan Edwards has a serious conversation. (Image Credit: MTV)

To be clear, police did not arrest Amanda at the time of the crash.

Instead, she received a citation.

Next month, she must appear in court to respond to the charge.

It is unclear what further evidence the investigation may uncover.

Similarly, we do not know what sort of defense Amanda may plan to present.

On the same day as their September 3, 2025 wedding, Amanda Conner and Ryan Edwards shared their marriage certificate. (Image Credit: Facebook)

This should be a familiar experience for her

In 2022, Amanda allegedly caused a different car crash.

The Sun reported that two women sued her in March 2023 for allegedly inflicting “painful and possibly permanent bodily injuries.”

The women were seeking $225,000. However, they eventually dropped the suit.

People can drop lawsuits for any number of reasons — including retraction of claims or reaching a settlement.

In this case, however, Amanda was allegedly “homeless” at the time.

Amanda Conner has a ‘Teen Mom’ heart-to-heart. (Image Credit: MTV)

It is probably worth mentioning that, in 2022, Amanda was arrested on a DUI charge.

She later pleaded guilty.

You may recall that she and Ryan would actually meet in the summer of 2023 because they were both in rehab.

(Many people, whether they work as therapists or are simply sober themselves, caution against two people with similar struggles becoming a romantic pair. It can lead to disaster.)

However, after fans expressed alarm at Amanda’s behavior in a recent TikTok video (ew, who is still using TikTok?), she insisted that she’s “definitely sober.”

Apparently, this is about mental health

“[I’m] most definitely sober and [have] been for the last three years, sorry to bust your bubble,” Amanda wrote in a comment reply.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of mental health s–t the past month,” she shared. “And just working on that alone is stressful but still working on it.”

Amanda affirmed: “I’ll get there still sober.”

She lamented: “People just run their mouth because something seems off. I mean I get it, but I’m not gonna explain my life, especially my mental health.”

We hope that she’s able to work through whatever she’s going through.