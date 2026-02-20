Eric Dane’s Heartbreaking Final Words to Daughters Revealed

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Eric Dane has passed away after a battle with ALS.

The Grey’s Anatomy star was just 53 years old.

Obviously, Dane’s passing is a tragedy for his loved ones, especially his two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

But the teens can hopefully take some comfort in the fact that Dane’s episode of the Netflix series Famous Last Words was coincidentally released on Friday.

Eric Dane and his daughters Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Dane attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 30, 2024. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The show features famous figures reflecting on their lives and offering advice to the loved ones they’ll be leaving behind.

“Billie and Georgia, these words are for you,” Dane said at the start of his episode.

“I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?

“I remember all the times we spent at the beach. The two of you, me and Mom, in Malibu, Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies,” Dane continued, adding:

“Those days, pun intended, were heaven.”

Dane went on to stress the importance of living in the moment:

Chrysalis Butterfly Ball Co-chair Rebecca Gayheart-Dane and Actor Eric Dane with Georgia Dane and Billie Beatrice Dane at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball)

“For years, I would wander off mentally, lost in my head for long chunks of time, wallowing in worry and self-pity, shame, and doubt,” he explained.

“I replayed decisions, second-guessed myself. ‘I should have done this. I never should’ve done that.’ No more.”

From there, Eric tackled the difficult topic of falling in love.

“Not necessarily with a person, although I do recommend that as well,” he said.

“But fall in love with something. Find your passion, your joy. Find the thing that makes you wanna get up in the morning. Drives you through the entire day,” he continued, adding:

Billie Beatrice Dane, actress Rebecca Gayheart, Georgia Dane and actor Eric Dane attend the Disney Live! (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

“My work doesn’t define me, but it excites me,” he shared. “Find something. Find your path. Your purpose. Your dream. Then go for it. Really go for it.”

At that point, Dane pivoted again in order to remind his daughters of the importance of friendship.

“Find your people and allow them to find you, and then give yourselves to them. The best of them will give back to you. No judgment. No conditions. No questions asked,” he said, adding:

“I can’t even do the little things I used to anymore. I can’t drive around town, go to the gym, get coffee, and hang out,” he said. “I’ve learned to embrace alternatives. My friends come to me.

“They just show up. That’s a big one. Just show up,” Dane added. “And love your friends with everything you have. Hang on to them. They will entertain you, guide you, support you, and some will save you.”

Indeed, many of Dane’s friends have paid tribute to his talent and his generous spirit in the wake of his passing. He was truly beloved.

And we’re sure that his daughters will remember him fondly for the rest of his days.