Katie Bates Loses Baby: “I Will Spend the Rest of My Life Missing You”

Katie Bates has opened up about something extremely painful and very personal.

In a video shared on Instagram on January 16, the Bringing Up Bates cast member posted a clip of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test … before putting her hand up to her mouth in shock (see below).

The 25-year old then showed herself purchasing a onesie and placing it on a bed alongside a teddy bear and a few balloons to surprise husband Travis with the blessed news.

(Katie Clark/Instagram)

Cut to the second half of the video… and Katie can be seen lying in a hospital bed with tears rolling down her cheeks.

“I just lost my baby,” she says through sobs as someone holds her hand and comforts her from the side of the bed.

As sad music plays in the background, a woman’s voice then says:

“I think I will ask God why for the rest of my life. And never will I come to understand it. Even if God himself came in front of me and told me the reason, I don’t think I will accept it.”

The narration goes on as follows:

“Some loves are too hard to bear and with great love comes great pain. And with great loss comes the greatest pain of all. If love could’ve saved you, you would’ve lived forever.”

In the caption, the grieving reality star wrote, “I will spend the rest of my life missing you.”

(Instagram)

Katie and Travis welcomed their first child, a daughter named Hailey James, in February 2023 … and welcomed a son named Harvey Gray in September 2024.

In response to this devastating news, the couple’s loved ones showed their support for the family of four amid their loss.

“There’s no way to describe the pain of a loss like this,” the Bates family wrote in the comments from a collective social media account, featuring content from Gil and Kelly Bates and their 19 children.

“Our hearts are all broken, but we know we will meet this precious little one someday in glory!”

Katie’s siblings — including Carli Stewart, Lydia Romeike Bates, Zach Bates, Lawson Bates and others from the aforementioned reality program — were also quick to express their sorrow.

“My heart is broken for you 💔 love you, sis!! 😭,” Carlie wrote, while Lydia added, “I’m so so sorry 💔💔💔 praying for you every day🙏♥️.”

Zach wrote that “our hearts are broken” for his sister, and Lawson chimed in with a heartfelt apology: “We’re so so sorry. Love you.”

Those of us at The Hollywood Gossip share this sentiment.