Travis Clark Confesses to Affair Just Hours After Katie Bates’ Miscarriage News

Reading Time: 3 minutes

One family’s sadness has been compounded.

Over the weekend, Bringing Up Bates alum Katie Bates revealed her tragic miscarriage.

Mere hours later, husband Travis Clark confessed to cheating on her.

The timing is strange. People are tearing into him for the affair — and for derailing her expression of grief.

‘Bringing Up Bates’ showed Katie Bates going on chaperoned dates even as a young adults, due to cult rules. Here she appears with her future husband, Travis Clark. (Image Credit: Up TV)

She is grieving right now

As we reported over the weekend, Katie Bates shared an emotional Instagram video on Friday, January 16.

The video showed the Bringing Up Bates star documenting her pregnancy journey, beginning with the positive pregnancy test.

She surprised her husband, Travis Clark, in the video.

Though she is only 25 years old, the married couple already have two children, Hailey and Harvey.

The video showed Hailey giving her mother a kiss on the abdomen, seemingly intended for her future sibling.

The emotional journey of the video takes a downturn towards the end.

We see Katie crying in a hospital bed.

(It is difficult to imagine why someone would be filming at this time)

Katie then reveals: “I just lost my baby.”

She is explaining that she suffered a miscarriage. Naturally, messages of emotional support came pouring in.

A surprised Travis Clark sees Katie Bates’ pregnancy announcement. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This confession can’t make things easier

Travis Clark did not even wait 24 hours before taking to his own Instagram Story to share a stunning text confession.

“This is hard to write, but I owe the truth and I owe an apology,” he began.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Travis announced. “I had an affair and repeatedly broke her trust.”

Travis acknowledged: “There is no excuse for what I did. This was my failure and my responsibility alone.”

As his statement continued, the 24-year-old emphasized the emotional pain that he has inflicted.

On January 17, 2026, ‘Bringing Up Bates’ alum Travis Clark shared a stunning confession. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I know that words don’t began to express the damage I caused or the depth of the hurt I’ve brought into her life,” Travis wrote.

“But,” he continued, “I am truly sorry.”

Travis announced: “I’m sorry for the pain, humiliation, and betrayal I caused my wife through my choices.”

He affirmed: “I understand that an apology doesn’t repair what I broke, and forgiveness is not something I deserve or can ask for.”

Travis wrote: “I am taking responsibility by getting help and doing the work to change and become a more honest and accountable man, regardless of outcome.”

In January 2026, Katie Bates revealed her heartbreaking miscarriage. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The timing is bizarre

Travis concluded: “I ask for privacy and grace for Katie as she processes this in her own time.”

It is difficult for many to understand why someone would post a confession like this right now. We can only imagine what sorts of conversations went on before his post.

We should remember that these are extremely young adults (already with two kids), and that fundamentalist cults do not allow for socialization.

Travis being 24 does not excuse cheating. It might, however, help explain why he derailed his wife’s grieving post.

(And some speculate that he may believe that his adultery has prompted the miscarriage, as a supernatural punishment. He did not say that, however)