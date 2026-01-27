Kailyn Lowry: I’m in Love with Ike Knighton and May Have More Kids!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, celebrity gossip lovers:

Kailyn Lowry is in love.

And living with her boyfriend.

And may have children with him.

(YouTube)

During a segment on her latest Patreon interview, the former Teen Mom star raved about Ike Knighton, who moved into the reality star’s home not long after Lowry’s ex-fiance, Elijah Scott, moved out.

Kailyn — who has seven kids by Scott and three other men — had her tubes tied in 2024, but seems to be considering having more kids with Knighton… if the circumstances are right.

(Yes, one might easily argue that they will never be right for someone who already has seven boys and girls by four different men.)

“I could go either way. I would have more,” Lowry said. “It’s not a dealbreaker for me in any way, shape or form. But I think when you fall in love with someone in a real way, naturally you want to procreate with them.”

Added the polarizing personality:

“It’s one of those things where I would be lying if I said I didn’t think about having a child with him.”

Lowry also acknowledged that she would have to go through in vitro fertilization (IVF) in order to have a baby due to the whole tubes getting tied thing.

Kailyn Lowry attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

For his part, Knighton has one daughter from a previous relationship.

“I would like to have a wife. From there, the discussion of children,” he said during this same interview.

“But I don’t want to be one of these people out here who has two, three, five, 10 baby mommas. I want to do this the right way. I am open to it. I just want to do it the right way. I don’t want to be 50 years old and have five baby moms and 12 kids.”

So… he doesn’t want to be like Kailyn Lowry, in other words? Someone who regrets creating so many broken homes?

Kailyn Lowry attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Knighton really does want to settle down.

“I want to be able to grow old with somebody,” he added. “I don’t want to date somebody for six years, seven years just to kill time. I want to build. Ultimately, marriage is a goal that I have.”

Of her four baby daddies, Lowry was married to one of them: Javi Marroquin. The two split in 2016 and share a son named Lincoln.

“I just wanted a family so bad that I was willing to do whatever it took and then it didn’t work out for me,” she said online of how she ended up in her situation.

“I didn’t learn the first, second or third time, and then the fourth time [with Elijah] was just whiplash, to be honest.”

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lowry has tried to defend her life choices of late, while also trying to allege that she’s come a long way over the years.

“I definitely think that the journey of me carrying children is over, and I’m confident in that,” Lowry said in 2024. “I’m solid in that decision. I’ve loved my time [pregnant] and I appreciate the opportunity, but we’re moving on now. That chapter has closed… Like, I think 7 is a lot.”

That was then, however.

Now? It sounds as if a new chapter may one day open.