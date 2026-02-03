William Stevenson, Ex-Husband of Jill Biden, Arrested For Murder

Reading Time: 2 minutes

William Stevenson, a Delaware man who was married to Jill Biden from 1970 to 1975, has been arrested.

According to police, he was indicted Monday in Wilmington, Delaware after his wife, Linda Stevenson, was found dead in the couple’s living room on December 28.

First responders administered aid but were unable to revive the 64-year-old.

William, 77, was the one who called 911.

William Stevenson, the ex-husband of Jill Biden, has been arrested for murder. (New Castle County Police Department)

According to a report from TMZ, he was taken into custody on Monday and is currently being held on $500,000 bail.

He is facing a charge of first-degree murder, according to a grand jury indictment filed in Delaware.

New Castle County police did not provide any details on the nature of Linda’s fatal injuries.

The grand jury reports that William was arrested after an “extensive weekslong investigation” into the death of his wife.

He is currently in custody at the Howard Young Correctional Institution

Stevenson is the owner of The Stone Balloon near the University of Delaware.

U.S. President Joe Biden embraces first lady Jill Biden following the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

According to The New York Post, he and Jill worked on Joe Biden’s first campaign for Senate in 1972,

That same year, Biden’s first wife, Neilia, and their infant daughter were killed in a car crash.

Stevenson alleges that Jill began having an affair with Joe before her first marriage had ended.

The Bidens have always maintained that they had their first date in 1975 after Jill’s marriage to Stevenson had come to an end.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden ahead of him speaking at a campaign event at Pullman Yards on March 9, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

They went on to welcome daughter Ashley Biden in 1981.

In addition to Naomi, Joe was already parent to Hunter and Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

Obviously, beyond whatever compassion she feels for the victim, Jill has no connection to William’s crimes, as the two of them have been divorced for over 50 years.

But this is a time when everything is partisan, and every scandal is dissected in search of a conspiracy.

So you can expect that people who hated the Bidens before all of this happened will delight in sharing the grisly details as they emerge.

We will have further updates on this developing story as more reliable information becomes available.