Jinger Duggar: Taylor Swift is Impure! Anti-Christian! Too Sexual!

Jinger Duggar has a very strong opinion about Taylor Swift.

It’s also a ridiculous opinion of Taylor Swift.

During her and her spouse’s latest podcast episode, the former reality star recalled going in person to watch The Eras Tour movie in 2023… and being grateful that this same spouse was not in attendance along with her.

Citing Swift’s allegedly over-the-top “sensual stuff” during segments of her concert, Duggar explained:

“I thought, ‘This is just really — it’s dark.’ It also felt like she was trying to communicate something that as Christians, I don’t think was pure.”

Jinger even claimed she wasn’t sure the performances sent a positive message for the couple’s daughters; Felicity, 7, and Evangeline, 4, as well as son Finn, 8 months.

“When you think of things through the lens of your kids, I also was like, ‘Man, I’m glad my daughter isn’t here too.’ Because she’s 7 and … she could look at that as like, ‘Oh, that’s who I want to be.’ And ultimately, all we want for her is to love Jesus.”

Where does one even start with this take?

We’re pretty sure you can love Jesus and also be a huge fan of Taylor Swift.

We’re also pretty sure Swift has empowered a generation of young women to feel confident about themselves; to think deeply about their lives; to find a supportive community in fellow fans around the world.

But, hey, the singer sometimes wear a tight bodysuit, right, Jinger? What a horrible role model!

Duggar — who was raised under the strict conservative beliefs of the Institute in Basic Life Principles and who won’t let her kids watch certain movies — added that music can be used as a form of self-expression.

“I’ve seen so many people do that in an awesome way,” she said. “[It] doesn’t mean all the songs have to be explicitly about Jesus.”

Jinger added at another point that she doesn’t know any Taylor Swift songs (sucks for her, they’re awesome!) and that this 2023 concert film was her “first exposure to Taylor Swift.”

For his part, Jeremy Vuolo also decided to take a misguided jab at Swift.

“Taylor Swift, you know, classically writes breakup songs and some [are] very good, some less helpful,” he said on the podcast.

“Why should I listen to her about politics? Is she a poli-sci expert? No, she just writes breakup songs. And yet for some reason, when she speaks, people take it authoritatively.”