Cristina Perez Galcenco Cause of Death: Model, Daughter of Soccer Star Was 21

We have tragic news to report from the world of fashion today.

Cristina Perez Galcenco — the famed catwalk model and daughter of soccer star Nacho Perez — has passed away.

She was just 21 years old.

Model Cristina Perez Galcenco has died at the age of 21. (YouTube)

News of Perez Galcenco’s death comes courtesy of reports from several European media outlets, including El Mundo.

According to initial reports, Cristina was found dead inside her home on Tuesday.

While the exact cause of death is unknown at this time, sources say Perez Galcenco appears to have died from natural causes, and there was no sign of violence or foul play at the scene.

Cristina was the daughter of the famed Spanish soccer player, Nacho Perez.

Just 14 years old when she first started modeling at the Campoamor Fashion Show, Cristina has walked on catwalks in Madrid, Milan, Paris, London, and China, according to El Mundo.

She had reportedly moved to Malaga just weeks before her death in order to enroll in a course of study.

The outlet reports that Cristina will lie in state on Friday at the Puente Nora funeral home in Lugones, Asturias, the publication stated.

Her funeral will take place at a parish church in the same town on Saturday.

In recent months, Perez Galcenco participated in fashion weeks in Milan and Paris, where she reportedly showed no signs of illness.

Famed Spanish hairdresser Manuel Mon is one of the many who paid tribute to Cristina in the wake of her death.

“Beyond her talent in front of the camera and on the runway, we’ll remember her sweetness, her professionalism and the so authentic way in which she brought every piece to life,” he wrote in the post above.

“Her presence not only brought beauty to the work, but also humanity, respect and a very special energy that will stay forever in our memory.”

Our thoughts go out to Cristina’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.