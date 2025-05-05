Jill Duggar Confirms Derick Dillard Has Left His Job for a ‘Sabbatical’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jill Duggar sounds happier than most wives would be about her husband leaving his job.

A few years back, Derick Dillard became a lawyer.

He has spent years working as a prosecutor. Now, however, he’s taking a break … though it’s not clear how long it may last.

Given that there are signs that he’s launching his own law firm, some wonder if he’s quit for good.

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard speak here as part of a documentary on their family. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

Did Derick Dillard quit being a prosecutor?

Last month, Starcasm broke the news that Derick Dillard had left his job.

He had been working as an assistant district attorney for Oklahoma’s 27th district.

The report even alleged that he appeared to have launched his own law firm, Dillard Law.

In her Instagram Story, Jill Duggar shared a text answer regarding her husband’s sabbatical from work as an ADA. (Image Credit: Instagram)

During a recent Instagram Q&A, one of Jill Duggar’s fans asked about Derick Dillard’s employment.

“Is Derick still working as a lawyer?” the follower asked.

“Derick actually recently left his job of nearly 3 years,” Jill confirmed, detailing for those unaware that he has been working as a “(prosecuting attorney/ADA in Oklahoma).”

On Nightline, Jill Duggar discussed her strict cult upbringing. (Image Credit: ABC News)

How long does ‘a sabbatical period for a while’ last?

Derick, Jill wrote in her Instagram Story, “is taking a sabbatical period for [a while].”

She teased that her husband is “working on some personal endeavors.”

Jill gushed that this has been “A very welcome change of pace for all of us!!”

In her Instagram Story post, Jill Duggar discussed her husband’s work as an ADA. (Image Credit: Instagram)

As longtime Duggar-watchers are aware, Derick graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law, Fayetteville back in 2021.

He has a license to practice law in Arkansas and in Oklahoma, dating back to 2022 for both.

That same year, he became an ADA.

“While working in his most recent job as an ADA, he handled a wide variety of cases,” Jill detailed to her fans.

“Mostly prosecuting criminals for the state of Oklahoma, but also handling civil & juvenile cases.”

On the “Shiny Happy People” documentary, Jill Duggar tried to convey the complex emotions that she still feels towards her horrible parents. Husband Derick Dillard was by her side. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

But isn’t the only way to stop a bad former reality star to send in another former reality star?

Remember how Tiger King star Joshua Dial was (and still is) facing charges of domestic abuse?

That was Derick’s case. The case against Joe Exotic’s former campaign manager remains ongoing.

If Derick is launching his private practice — apparently, he began working for “Dillard Law” in February at the latest — one assumes that another prosecutor is now handling the case.