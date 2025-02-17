Jill Duggar Reveals Chronic Pain Following Car Accident, Hints at Plans to Sue

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jill Duggar is suffering.

From her cult childhood to more recent grief, she has been through a lot.

More recently, she was in a pretty devastating car accident.

As a result, Jill is experiencing chronic pain.

On Nightline, Jill Duggar discussed her strict cult upbringing. (Image Credit: ABC News)

Jill Duggar was in a car accident

On Thursday, February 13, Jill Duggar took to her Instagram Story to open up to fans about her vehicular collision.

As she explained, she did not initially plan to share this detail on social media. However, her chronic pain encouraged her to reach out.

Jill wants advice for people experiencing pain like hers. Because she said that it’s been a while since the accident — but she’s still feeling this way.

“I hesitated even posting this for a while because I was like, I don’t know, but it’s been crazy,” Jill told her fans.

“The guy who hit us, he did not have a drivers license,” she revealed. “But the car he was driving was somebody like his mom’s and she did have insurance on the car.”

Jill continued; “So thankfully there’s that but it’s been a whole process. And when you’re feeling so terrible, like, it’s not fun.”

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard speak here as part of a documentary on their family. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

Now, Jill Duggar is suffering from chronic pain

During her Instagram Story, Jill Duggar referred to how convenient it is to have a husband who studied law.

“I’m trying to figure it all out, WE are trying to figure it out,” Jill noted. “Thankfully I have a husband who is an attorney … makes my mind rest at ease a little bit better.”

That could potentially mean that she intends to sue. Americans in general tend to be more litigious than most developed nations because our country lacks things like basic healthcare, causing people to need to file lawsuits to cover simple medical costs following accidents.

Jill Duggar speaks to producers while filming a reality show for TLC. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I’m just so thankful,” Jill affirmed — speaking primarily to herself. “I know that there are people who have it way worse in car accidents. And I keep telling myself I’m so grateful that it was not worse.”

“We had our kids in the car with us,” she revealed. “Which terrified me honestly.”

Jill continued: “I feel like I’m still trying to figure it out. But with the pain getting worse and everything that’s the part that sucks.”

Jill Duggar spoke with fans on YouTube in September of 2023. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Her V-Day plans took a hit

In a separate Instagram post, Jill Duggar noted that her Valentine’s Day had not gone as planned.

“We were rear-ended by someone recently so valentines for us ended up being full of doctors appointments, phone calls, and paperwork,” she wrote.

“I’m grateful things with the accident didn’t turn out worse,” Jill expressed. “And I’m thankful for foot rubs, lovely roses from all my boys, my hubby’s home-cooked steak.”