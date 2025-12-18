Jenelle Evans Shows Off Shocking Body Transformation In Post-Plastic Surgery Pics

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updates about the infamous Jenelle Evans aren’t usually very encouraging.

But Jenelle seems pretty proud of the latest developments in her life, and with good reason.

The former Teen Mom star went under the knife recently, and she literally looks like a brand new woman.

Reality TV Star, Jenelle Evans, Celebrates Divorce with a party at Spearmint Rhino on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Spearmint Rhino New York City)

Jenelle Evans opens up about numerous cosmetic procedures

Yes, Jenelle shared some before-and-after photos with fans on Thursday, ahead of her 34th birthday tomorrow.

And her followers are shocked at the mother of three’s near-total transformation.

Evans posted the carousel of pics below and thanked the many medical professionals who helped to sculpt her new physique.

“I’ve been keeping a little secret. It feels so good to finally share this with you guys!” she captioned the post.

“After 3 pregnancies, work outs, and eating clean my body still needed some extra help especially with diastasis recti (a mom pouch) which a lot of us deal with after we have kids. No amount of exercise fixes this,” Jenelle continued, adding:

“I decided to do a mommy makeover with the one and only Dr. Rachel Mason at @lafemmeplasticsurgery in Las Vegas earlier this month.

“We replaced my old implants with 400cc silicone implants by @breastimplantsbymentor and repaired my abs with a tummy tuck,” Jenelle went on, concluding:

“I’ve had my body judged since I was a teenager, so choosing this was about feeling like myself again and not explaining it to anyone else.

“Still healing but I already feel so confident, happy and really excited about this new chapter! Tomorrow I celebrate my 34th birthday and I can honestly say I’m proud to welcome a new year loving the skin I’m in.”

Needless to say, she’s had quite a bit of work done. But to her credit, she’s been open about all of it.

If you’re wondering how Jenelle managed to pay for these procedures when she hasn’t appeared on TV since 2024 (and then only in a brief guest star role)…

Well, there’s a reason she shouted out all those doctors.

Jenelle Evans attends the Macy’s and Rookie In The City Fashion Show at Herald Square on September 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

She also tagged her PR team in the post, as they’re probably the ones who arranged the deal wherein Jenelle would get a ton of work done for free in exchange for offering up some free publicity.

Yes, Jenelle has had quite a rocky year, and she’s not exactly a household name these days.

But she still has more than three million followers on Instagram alone. Therefore, she has a bigger reach than many TV shows that air during prime time.

Just remember that the next time you roast one of your friends for chasing clout on social media:

It can pay off big-time in the long run! (Although in most cases it’s just a vanity thing.)