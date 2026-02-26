Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 7 Delayed Due to Death Of Mary Cosby’s Son

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bravo has decided to push back the filming of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 7 for a very understandable and extremely tragic reason.

As previously reported, Robert Cosby Jr. — son of cast member Mary Cosby — was found dead on Monday evening in Utah.

He was 23 years old.

Andy Cohen and Mary Cosby attend Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, production on the new season of this cable network reality series has now yet gotten underway — but filming was scheduled to begin in the very near future.

It has now been pushed back to an unknown date, however.

Moreover, the same celebrity gossip website claims it is “safe to assume [Cosby’s passing] will be a major storyline on this season of the show.”

Sources have also said that Salt Lake City Police Department officers received a call about a “full arrest / medical emergency” for a 23-year-old male around 6:13 p.m. on Monday.

Fire department officials and paramedics were also dispatched to the scene … where they found Robert Jr. dead at the scene.

Robert Cosby Jr., the son of Bravo star Mary Cosby, has died at the age of 23. (YouTube)

As loyal Bravo viewers may know well, the 23-year old had dealt with a challenging few months leading up to his death.

He was arrested for trespassing and assault in September 2025. His wife, Alexiana Smokoff, filed for divorce a few months later.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Mary shared a message regarding the death of her son, who was also her only child.

“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord,” Mary’s post opened.

“Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

(Bravo)

On season 5 of the Bravo series, the bulk of Mary’s storyline revolved around learning of her son’s severe drug addiction, which was brought to light in an emotional scene between parent and child.

“I started doing Xanax with Acid, and then Molly with Xanax,” Robert revealed at the time. “I really like Xanax, so I mix it with everything. Xanax and cocaine. You know the regular 30mg Oxys? I noticed … this was, like, a turning point for me. I was taking 10 at once, and I couldn’t even feel it.”

In an October interview with Us Weekly, Mary brought up her son’s substance abuse battle and noted that the news he was using hard drugs completely “shocked” her because she was only aware that he was regularly using marijuana.

“I don’t believe in judging people,” she said of her approach to dealing with Robert’s addiction. “I’m just not a judger. I don’t like judging people, and I don’t like to do it…

“If he’s opening up enough to tell me something this crucial, then why would I judge? I have no choice but to sit there and receive it and accept it and hope that I can help him.”