Taylor Swift: ‘Opalite’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage Sparks New Round of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift released behind-the-scenes footage from her “Opalite” recording sessions.

Swifties eat up any new content proffered by their queen, but this time, the pics and video are receiving even more attention than usual.

There are many reasons for this, not the least of which is that Taylor went makeup-free in the video, a move that many fans praised.

New footage of Taylor Swift has sparked a surprising rumor. (Instagram)

The footage has yielded plenty of social media commentary, but perhaps none has received more attention than an X (formerly Twitter) post with nothing more than the photo above and the words “She’s pregnant.”

The poster did not elaborate on their theory, and Taylor pregnancy rumors are certainly nothing new, but this one stirred up a lot of controversy and debate.

“My exact thought, look at her nose. Mine got all fat like that in my first trimester,” one commenter wrote.

But that person was very much in the minority, as most people pointed out that this is an old photo and contains exactly zero proof of pregnancy.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“This video is from summer 2024. and btw it’s disgusting and invasive to comment on a woman’s body,” one person wrote.

“It’s called being comfortable in one’s own skin,” another added.

“That picture is from when she was making TLOASG we have seen her since she clearly is not? Weird as hell assumption to make,” a third pointed out.

As for Taylor, she hasn’t commented on the controversy, but she’s clearly enjoying sharing this new footage with fans.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

“Just a few Opalite memories to celebrate the Hot 100 #1 you guys just got this song!!” she wrote when sharing the clip on Instagram, adding:

“I can’t even sum up my excitement and I’m so blown away by the love you’ve shown this song and video.”

She also noted that this is only the second time she has had two songs from the same album climb to the number one spot on the Hot 100 chart — with the last album being 2014’s 1989.

“I know that’s a lot of numbers but it all adds up to me being so thankful to the fans who helped make this happen by welcoming this song into your lives with open arms,” Taylor added.

“Seriously bouncing off the walls about this!!”

Clearly, she’s got bigger things on her mind than pregnancy rumors. But you can expect those to circulate even more often once she and Travis Kelce get married!