Savannah Guthrie Offers $1 Million for Recovery of Her Mother

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have increased the reward for their missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

On Tuesday morning, the Today co-host shared a new video on social media in response to the shocking tragedy of her 84-year old mother seemingly being abducted over three weeks ago.

In the footage, Guthrie acknowledged that her mom “may already be gone,” but:

“We need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery.”

(Instagram)

Referring to the 24 days that her mother has been missing “agony,” Guthrie said her family has been “fearing for her and aching for her and most of all just missing her.”

Previously, Nancy’s children had offered a $100,000 reward for intel pertaining to their mother.

It remains unclear whether any ransom notes were actually delivered to the family or if any demands have been made in relation to Nancy.

In addition to the new reward, meanwhile, the Guthrie family is also donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“We also know that we are not alone in our loss. We know there are millions of families that have suffered from this uncertainty,” Savannah said on Tuesday sharing the donation. “We hope that the attention that has been given to our mom and our family will extend to all the families like ours who are in need.”

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the Today show. (YouTube)

The reporter also made a point to thank those who have shown their sympathy and support during this impossible time.

“We know that millions of you have been praying. So many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all, praying for her return, and we feel those prayers,” she said. “Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe. We still believe in a miracle.”

Guthrie — who may never return to television — held back tears while telling followers that her sister, Annie Guthrie, says the family is “blowing on the embers of hope” in the wake of Nancy’s disappearance.

Of late, new details have emerged about the masked person seen on doorbell camera footage at Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home earlier this month.

The suspect visited her doorstep on multiple occasions, not just the morning she is believed to have been kidnapped, an insider has told CNN.

Nancy and Savannah Guthrie on the set of the Today show. (NBC/YouTube)

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Monday “there is no date or time stamp associated with these images” and “any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative.”

It added the investigation is ongoing and “conclusions will be guided by verifiable evidence and established facts.”

Ending her message (the first she’s released since February 15) with another plea, Guthrie urged those with information to contact authorities.

“Please, if you hear this message; if you’ve been waiting and you haven’t been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward, tell what you know and help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming or we can celebrate the beautiful, brave and courageous and noble life that she has lived.

“Please be the light in the dark.”

Nancy Guthrie was last seen alive on Saturday, January 31 after she had dinner with family. She was reported missing on Sunday, February 1 when she failed to attend a virtual church service.