Hailey Bieber Health Update: I’m Nervous After My Mini-Stroke & Heart Surgery!

How is Hailey Bieber doing?

It’s so refreshing to see her take a break from quashing rumors to actually talk about the things that interest her.

Health interests her.

After her alarming mini stroke and the heart surgery that she underwent, that’s a good focus for her attention.

During a ‘Therapuss’ interview in February 2026, Hailey Bieber delved into topics from her 17-month-old son to her health. (Image Credit: Netflix)

‘I had a crazy medical situation’

On the Wednesday, February 18 episode of Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, Hailey delved into her renewed focus upon health in recent years.

“I just am so fascinated with the body and medicine and doctors,” she shared.

“And,” Hailey expressed, “I love it.”

She went on to detail both her highly publicized mini stroke and her much less famous heart surgery.

(As we have previously reported, Hailey did one of the most informative-yet-down-to-earth explanation videos after her stroke that we’ve ever seen.)

“A couple of years ago, I had a crazy medical situation,” Hailey acknowledged.

In March of 2022, she continued, “I had a mini stroke.”

Hailey added: “Then I found that I had this heart defect that I was born with.” Those can be anything from minor to life-threatening.

“So I had to get surgery for it, which sounds really crazy,” she admitted.

“But,” Hailey described, “they went through my groin and I was in and out of the hospital the same day.”

While hosting the 2026 Grammys, Trevor Noah stopped by to chat with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. (Image Credit: CBS)

‘My obsession with medicine’

As she explained in detail after recovering, Hailey had suffered a transient ischemic attack.

The root cause was a patent foramen ovale (PFO) — an opening in the heart smaller than an ASD.

This was the heart defect that the surgery repaired. Many adults have PFOs without knowing it.

Many heart procedures are now performed by going into major blood vessels near the groin.

Recovery is a delicate process, but nothing compared to the days of opening a ribcage to operate on a heart.

“That situation made me a little bit extra hyper-aware of my body and a little bit more nervous about things and staying on top of them,” Hailey described.

She added: “But I’ve just always been really focused and fascinated on health.”

According to Hailey: “It was also kind of what led me to want to [start my beauty company], Rhode.”

She shared: “My obsession with skincare also comes from my obsession with medicine.”

That sounds much healthier than the crunchy-to-alt-right pipeline epidemic that too often drives “health-conscious” people away from actual medicine and towards dangerous pseudoscience. Good for Hailey!

In February 2026, Hailey Bieber shared some heartwarming stories about motherhood. (Image Credit: Netflix)

Heart defects like hers can go undetected for a lifetime

Fortunately, Hailey is a billionaire. She has access to the best healthcare in the world.

(Some might argue that, after a certain amount of wealth, quality of care may decrease as the ultra-rich are able to pick which doctors tell them what they want to hear, and thus some follow fads instead of sound medical advice)

Meanwhile, many people might not even be able to afford consulting a doctor if they experienced unexplained symptoms — like those of her 2022 mini-stroke.

We’re so glad that Hailey was able to get treatment, get answers, and have the problem with her heart resolved.

By sharing what she’s going through, she could help other people be more aware that this is a real possibility.