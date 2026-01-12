Did Hailey Bieber Confirm that Her Marriage is ‘Abusive’ on TikTok?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Are the Biebers in a toxic marriage?

A recent TikTok claimed that Hailey and Justin are one of multiple celebrity couples who remain in an “abusive” relationship.

We’ve all seen Justin’s behavioral issues for ourselves, even without the numerous reports.

What does Hailey have to say? Did she really share a video that called out her own marriage?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber watch game three of the 2025 World Series on October 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

‘A relationship is only as good as a woman puts up with’

To start at the beginning, there is a TikTok video circulating that claims to examine “abusive” celebrity relationships.

(Abuse can take many forms, and does not always mean physical violence; even so, this is a serious topic and outside accusations about adults who can speak for themselves are only sometimes appropriate)

“A relationship is only as good as a woman puts up with,” reads a reply that apparently prompted the video.

As you can see for yourself, the video highlights multiple celebrity relationships.

The claim is that the woman in each couple “tolerates mediocrity, abuse, doing the majority of domestic and emotional labor in exchange for being in a relationship.”

As the TikTok video continues, the speaker says: “There is no better example than Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.”

The TikToker bluntly claimed that Justin and Hailey have only remained together for the past almost-8 years because Hailey “will tolerate that abuse.”

Notably, the video also alludes to Justin’s struggles with addiction.

Many believe that these issues are ongoing and remain a factor in the Bieber marriage.

Even more notably is that, on Saturday, January 10, reports began to claim that Hailey herself had shared the video.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

‘I didn’t repost any video speaking on my relationship’

Within hours of these reports arising, Hailey took to her Instagram Story to shut that down.

“Hey! I know you guys who live on the internet are really bored,” she began.

(This is a way of conveying that she believes that people are making things up because they don’t have anything better in their lives)

“But,” Hailey clarified, “I didn’t repost any video speaking on my relationship.”

After making that declaration and side-stepping any mention of the video’s content, she concluded: “Have a beautiful Saturday!”

In this text update to her Instagram Story, Hailey Bieber scolded people making claims about her endorsing a video that called her marriage “abusive.” (Image Credit: Instagram)

Now, many many relationships match the initial description from the TikTok video.

Societal expectations absolutely push many people, especially women, to tolerate an unworthy partner so long as they get to avoid being single.

But does that description apply to the Biebers?

We would never declare that a relationship is “definitely” healthy. If it’s not true, you make the situation worse.

But, though there is evidence that Justin has faced some struggles and could perhaps be a better partner, declaring their relationship to be “abusive” seems excessive without proof.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Right now, it’s really not for an outsider to say how they’re doing

Justin and Hailey married in 2018. This was mere months after they began dating again (which was, in turn, mere weeks after Justin and Selena’s rekindled romance fizzled out for good).

That alone clearly did a number on Hailey, many believe.

However, it’s been almost 8 years since they got back together. They’re now parents to 16-month-old Jack Blues.

And, not for nothing, but Hailey is a billionaire now, or near enough to it.

None of that means that their marriage is perfect or even healthy. But we’re not going to diagnose a celebrity relationship as “abusive” without a very good reason.

Also … TikTok can be great for socially explaining a topic to people, but it’s not a reliable source of information. Please do not make it your primary news source.