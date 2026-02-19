Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Embracing In Public

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been almost seven years since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner ended their marriage.

But the former couple is making headlines, thanks to rumors that they might be considering a reconciliation.

The speculation started, of all places, on a paintball field.

Ben and Jen were competing alongside their 13-year-old son Ben (they also have two daughters together).

Actress Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Ben and Jen pack on the PDA while playing paintball

At one point during the battle, Ben playfully hugged Jen around the waist.

According to a report from Page Six, Garner “seemed to welcome” the embrace. It’s not the first indication that the exes enjoy a very close relationship.

One source tells the outlet that Affleck and Garner have “found themselves leaning on each other more than ever” in recent years.

“They really do have a close bond,” the insider added.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Would Jen be willing to give Ben a second chance?

But does that mean that the exes would be willing to give their marriage another shot?

Well, a different insider tells Page Six that Ben “would love another chance” with Jennifer.

The source says that “would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right.” But currently, the timing seems not to be right.

“At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives,” the insider adds.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner arrive on the red carpet for the 85th Annual Academy Awards on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ben and Jen’s complex situation, explained

These days, Ben is single, having finalized his divorce from Jennifer Lopez last year.

Jen is currently in an “on-off” romance with businessman John Miller.

However, a source tells Page Six that Miller is unhappy about her “close relationship” with Affleck.

“John feels like a third wheel,” says the insider.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, winner of the Best Picture award for ‘Argo’ arrive at the 2013 Governors Ball on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California.

(AFP PHOTO/VALERIE MACON)

But despite the rumors of friction, it seems that Jen and John are still very much together, and a reconciliation with Ben is simply not in the cards right now.

“Ben just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce [from Jennifer Lopez], he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter,” the source explains.

“Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John [Miller] and would never come between them.”

Another insider tells Page Six, “The feeling is not mutual on Jen’s side. She’s happy with John and that’s just not where her head is at. She has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment.”

So it seems that Ben will have to content himself with a close friendship. Probably for the best. He should try dating someone who’s not named Jen for a change.