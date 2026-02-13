Greg Gutfeld: Fox News Host Says Savannah Guthrie Should Take a Polygraph Test as …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Greg Gutfeld has a long history of pushing the envelope with provocative comments.

But even some of his fans think the Fox News host went too far with his suggestion about how investigators should approach the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

As you’ve likely heard by now, the 84-year-old mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie was taken from her home on Saturday, February 1.

Greg Gutfeld speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards

Nearly two weeks later, police are not much closer to locating Nancy or arresting the people responsible for her abduction.

This week saw some breaks in the case — including video of a masked man standing at Nancy’s door on the night of her disappearance — but police still have no suspect or person of interest.

And Gutfeld believes they might be looking in the wrong places.

Speaking with former NYPD detective Paul Mauro, Gutfeld suggested this week that investigators should ask Savannah to submit to a polygraph test.

“That would be having the least likely suspect, Savannah Guthrie, offer to do a polygraph, which will then put necessary pressure on others inside and outside the circle to do the same. Since no one has been ruled out, it’s one step forward in ruling in,” Gutfield said (via Radar Online).

Savannah and Nancy Guthrie during one of Nancy’s many guest appearances on the ‘Today’ show. (YouTube)

“Anybody who says no or bristles looks unusual,” he continued.

Mauro replied that his “understanding” was that police “haven’t done anything relative to a polygraph.”

“I’m not sure we necessarily would’ve heard, but I think we would with the way things happen going out here,” Mauro added.

“And as we all know, it’s not admissible in court, but it can be a pointer.”

It seems that Gutfeld made the suggestion so that police could see which members of the family would be hesitant to take the test.

Nancy Guthrie is still missing, several days after being taken from her home. (YouTube)

But as many on social media pointed out, that’s not really how police investigations work, and this family has already been through quite enough.

“Greg Gutfeld kept joking about the details surrounding the alleged abduction of Nancy Guthrie. He came across as a child jealous that someone else was getting attention. There’s absolutely nothing funny about this horrific case,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter), per Radar.

“It almost seemed like Greg Gutfeld went out of his way to be as inappropriate as possible while discussing the alleged kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, an 84-year-old grandmother,” the account continued.

“Fox News has made this story its number one focus now for two weeks.”

But the most scathing comment may have come from the famously sharp-tongued literary legend Joyce Carol Oates, who pointed out that Gutfeld and his colleagues probably wouldn’t be giddy at the prospect of taking a polygraph test.

“fun to ask Fox News people, including Gutfeld, to take polygraphs to determine if they’re lying to Fox viewers.”

“How many do you think would say, ‘Sure! Happy to take a polygraph.'”

She’s got a point. Perhaps Gutfeld should leave this investigation up to the experts.