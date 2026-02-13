Drake Von & Jeffree Star Collab Gets Major Backlash (Seriously, Why?)

Reading Time: 4 minutes

In the world of sex workers, “collabs” are part of how people grow audiences and gain fans.

This time, however, it’s shaping up to do the opposite.

A couple of years ago, Drake Von was the breakout star of the porn world.

What in the world is he doing with disgraced makeup influencer (turned MAGA yak rancher) Jeffree Star?

In an alarming video jumpscare, adult performer Drake Von allowed disgraced former beauty YouTuber to jump onto his back. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Drake Von should be better than this

In 2023 and 2024, Drake Von — real name Dawson Bacon, which would frankly also work well as a porn star pseudonym — skyrocketed to the top of a lot of adult streaming sites.

(He should not be confused with his identical twin, Silas Brooks, who is also in the industry. They are rumored to dislike each other. A conspiracy theory claims that they are secretly the same person)

Von has taken home awards, some of which have NFSW titles. He is known for filming gay, bisexual, and straight scenes, appealing to a wide audience.

Prior to this, his biggest controversy was arguably occasionally using zooming software to arguably distort the size of his genitals in some photos and videos. (To be clear, he doesn’t need the digital help)

Which is what makes his recent revelation so deeply unsettling to his millions of his fans.

Just after midnight on Friday, February 13, Drake Von shared this stomach-turning Instagram video.

He appears alone at first, before a second person joins him, hopping onto his back for a piggy back ride.

Multiple commenters characterized it as a “jumpscare.” They’re not wrong.

Others shared their condemnation, unfollowing Von. Some even pleaded with him to make better choices.

That is because the other man in the video is Jeffree Star.

Many Instagram commenters shared their distress over Drake Von’s cozy video with Jeffree Star. This one gets to the heart of the matter. (Image Credit: Instagram)

At this point, Jeffree Star is better known for being a bad person than for makeup or yak meat or whatever

Cataloguing the many reasons for which people not only dislike but actively and passionately hate Jeffree Star is a worthy but lengthy endeavor. We’ll stick to the highlights.

Years ago, Star was an aspiring musician. He was a MySpace user. And he made a name for himself in the early years of YouTube for his makeup reviews.

The first bad thing that most of us heard about him was allegations of racism. As you can imagine, videos of him using the n-word didn’t help his case.

(Kim Kardashian apologized for mistakenly defending him, and cut professional ties with him shortly after her own ill-advised collab with Star back in 2017)

A detailed 2020 report by journalist Kat Tenbarge contained multiple allegations of sexual assault and hush-money payoffs by Star. Star has denied wrongdoing, despite records of 5-figure payoffs from his cosmetics company.

This is who you’re promoting 🤮🤮🤮🤮🖕🏼🤮🖕🏼🤮🖕🏼🤮🖕🏼🤮🖕🏼🖕🏼🤮🖕🏼🖕🏼🤮🖕🏼🤮🤮🖕🏼🤮 fucking disgusting 🤢 pic.twitter.com/WlSiH4m90I — Jacob (@opalmorningstar) February 13, 2026

In more recent years, Star has relocated to Wyoming. There, he appears to be using his wealth to ingratiate himself with local businesses.

He owns a yak farm. And, unfortunately, he has not simply gone into quiet retirement.

Instead, Star has gone on alarming rants defending Charlie Kirk and bashing trans people, particularly the nonbinary community.

Star went on a podcast to call for both “T” and “Q” to be removed from the LGBTQ acronym. He is also saying that he does not identify with the label “gay,” despite his history of dating men more or less exclusively.

We can’t really say that his alt-right shift is a surprise. It also doesn’t seem like a grift concocted to deflect allegations of sexual misconduct. Based upon his history, all of this bigotry seems like Star’s authentic self.

It’s likely that Drake Von believed that his Jeffree Star association was just a cheeky reveal. Followers are disgusted and outraged. (Image Credit: YouTube)

It isn’t guilt by association, but it IS very poor judgment

So, yes, a lot of people are extremely disappointed in Drake Von right now. Not just on Instagram, but even in tweets from people who didn’t leave even after the platform stopped being called Twitter.

We don’t know if they’re filming actual content (that is, porn) together, hooking up, or merely trolling. (With an image that we absolutely cannot show you, it’s clear that there has been at least some sexual contact, even if it was only for an incendiary photo)

It’s probably no surprise to hear that a lot of people are telling Von that they’re unfollowing him and unsubscribing. (It’s not all talk; anecdotally, we know that people are unfollowing him as they see this, even if it’s probably not the majority of his fans)

Von has a lot of fans who are trans, who are Black, or who aren’t but still care about right and wrong.

We don’t believe in guilt by association — bigotry is not an STI. But it says a lot about Von that he’s willing to associate with Star in any capacity, let alone allow him to touch him.

Maybe he’s only now finding out what sort of person he’s working with. Maybe everyone should watch Matt Bernstein’s Jeffree Star video to familiarize themselves with one of beauty YouTube’s worst villains.