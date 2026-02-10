Bonnie Blue Sets a New Record for Unprotected Sex: ‘I Wanted Men Who Wanted to Be a …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

That’s one way to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit!

The one and only Bonnie Blue has set another record, she says.

On the heels of her recent arrest in Indonesia, the headline-chasing sex worker was clearly feeling a little risky.

It’s been just over a year since she allegedly slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. How did she top that?

While dining, Bonnie Blue discusses her plans with the camera. (Image Credit: YouTube)

A new record just dropped!

Please do not try this at home.

We’re not saying that to shame anyone. Professional sex workers have been injured trying to match Bonnie’s achievements.

That doesn’t reflect poorly on these would-be overachievers, any more than being worse at swimming than Michael Phelps is an insult to other swimmers. People are, genuinely, just built differently.

According to 26-year-old Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, she had unprotected sex with around 400 men on Saturday, February 7.

Her press release to Us Weekly reported that the previous record was Ariana Jollee in 2004 — having unprotected sex with a mere 65 men. (Those aren’t rookie numbers, but they don’t match Bonnie’s crowning achievement, either)

In January 2025, Bonnie broke the world record with over 1,000 men at Lord Davenport’s mansion, an 18th Century mansion at 33 Portland Place.

(EdwardDavenport himself is a convicted fraudster, but it’s worth noting that the property already has a reputation for The King’s Speech and for orgies)

She chose the same venue for this unprotected sexual encounter.

According to the report, some of her gentlemen callers waited in line for seven hours or longer in order to take part in the record-smashing smashing.

However, Bonnie thought ahead, providing refreshments. We hope that the catering included plenty of fluids. For hydration, we mean.

Making an absurd dietary joke, Bonnie Blue participates in a skit in which she pretends to be under arrest. (Image Credit: YouTube)

She wanted ‘the strongest swimmers’

“I was concerned I’d drown with the amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day,” Blue joked.

In terms of lining up her short-term suitors for this session of what one might call advanced speed-dating, she had specific qualifications in mind.

“I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue,” Bonnie shared.

Beyond ticket sales from those who wanted to vie for a chance to impregnate her, it’s unclear how she gauged who best qualified.

However, we know that Bonnie previously delayed the event until her body was in a more receptive mood. That is to say, until she was ovulating.

Last year, OnlyFans star Lily Phillips announced her pregnancy after bedding 100 men.

(She later admitted that this was a stunt)

Lily also allegedly broke Bonnie’s record last summer by sleeping with 1,113 men in a 12-hour span.

With that in mind, we need to take some of Bonnie’s statements with a grain of salt.

She is a sex worker, yes. But she is also a provocateur — intentionally making headlines with incendiary statements in order to get a reaction. Maybe it’s good business.

Ahead of a trip, Bonnie Blue discusses her packing plans with followers. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Maybe she doesn’t have to be such a polarized topic

At this point, we should acknowledge that women like Bonnie and Lily are sometimes seen as cultural touchstones.

Though we admire their hard work as professionals, they’re not heroes. And though some may disparage them for being sex workers, that doesn’t make them villains.

(We’d say “they’re not villains,” but Bonnie’s willing association with the likes of Andrew Tate makes that a difficult statement. Marketing yourself to the worst scum of the manosphere is a choice)

In reality, they’re hustlers — trying to make a larger-than-life splash because there are a lot of talented sex workers in the world, and making a name for yourself is usually a matter of luck.

Sex is not inherently good or bad. Pleasure is good, bringing joy to yourself and others is good. Sending yourself to the hospital, less so.

But seriously, please know your body’s limits. Unless you’re a professional trying to set a record, surely a dozen or so partners in one day is enough for most occasions.