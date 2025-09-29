Prince Harry Trashes “Categorically False” Claims About King Charles Reunion

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prince Harry has issued a rare public statement.

He just hasn’t done so for a very positive reason.

Earlier this month, as you likely recall, Harry reunited with his very famous father after 19 months apart.

Indeed, the Duke of Sussex hadn’t seen King Charles for that long of a period of time — not after Harry moved away from the United Kingdom and not after he revealed many personal secrets about The Royal Family in his memoir.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex takes part in a panel discussion on how social action positively impacts mental health with four young people who are involved with The Diana Award, in Salisbury Square on September 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

But it’s been over a year and a half. And King Charles has cancer. It would be a true shame if he didn’t find common ground with his son before passing away, you know?

In the wake of this gathering, Harry told reporters his dad is doing great.

But the Sun quoted a source last week who said the meeting itself didn’t go great at all, describing the September 10 sit-down as “distinctly formal.”

It lasted for 53 minutes, an insider supposedly told this outlet, and Harry allegedly felt more like an “official visitor” than a beloved family member.

In a follow-up statement to People Magazine, however, a spokesperson Harry pushed back on this reporting.

Prince Harry speaks with an award recipient at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 8, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

“Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false,” this individual said at the time.

“The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son. Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged.”

To be clear, the spokesperson confirmed that Harry presented King Charles with a framed photograph, but clarified that it did not include Harry or Meghan Markle.

Just their kids, we believe.

“While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however, the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess,” the spokesperson added.

Prince Harry looks on during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023)

As previously reported, Prince Harry met with King Charles at Clarence House in London for a private tea back on September 10.

There was reportedly talk over Harry’s desire to have a “half-in, half-out” hybrid royal role… following his decision over five years ago to move to California and mostly leave the Royal Family behind.

A spokesman for Harry said the following, though:

“The trip back was about focusing on his patronages and supporting his good causes, while also having time to catch up with family and friends.”

As for allegations that Harry is looking for create distance between King Charles and brother Prince William, who does NOT have time or patience for his sibling at this point?

“Categorically not,” the same spokesperson said. Harry is not trying to drive a wedge between the Prince of Wales and the King.”